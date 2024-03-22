IL2000 names R+L Carriers, Southeastern, Averitt as 2023 Carriers of the Year

Award recipients demonstrated value, leadership qualities, following criteria reflective of IL2000 values.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IL2000 proudly announces the Annual Carrier of the Year Award winners, pursuing better carrier-provider relationships.

IL2000's President, Ken Nadler, discussed the value of strong carrier-provider relationships. "Our relationships are critical to executing solutions for our clients. Thus, we place heavy performance emphasis on service by the carriers we select as our partners."

"We rely on high-quality carrier partners to provide our clients with exceptional service." Ken Nadler, IL2000 President Post this IL2000 annual Carrier of the Year Awards bring recognition to great service partners, naming R+L Carriers, Southeastern, and Averitt for 2023.

Selecting Carrier of the Year is based on leading performance indicators: on-time delivery and pick-up, claims, year-over-year growth, total volume, responsiveness and the unique value-added between IL2000 and each partner. This year's winners excelled across all categories, a must for IL2000.

"The winners have many things in common, including above 99% on-time service and use of the IL2000 API to share data. We're excited to see their year-over-year growth." - Tim Gavronski, Sr Director of Logistics Engineering

National Carrier of the Year went to R+L Carriers. Matt Adler, Director of National Accounts at R+L Carriers, expressed his thoughts on receiving the award, "The partnership with IL2000 works well due to the alignment of both our growth goals and providing value. This collaboration has led to our continued success."

Regional Carrier of the Year went to Southeastern Freight Lines. Tom Reece, National Account Manager at Southeastern, spoke on receiving the award, "We want to greatly thank IL2000 for partnering with us and we look forward to a successful future serving IL2000 and growing the relationship."

Truckload Carrier of the Year went to Averitt. Mark French, Director of Corporate Business Development at Averitt, said, "We're flattered to partner with IL2000 and to have received this recognition. The transparency and communication between our companies have helped to enable continuous improvement."

IL2000 thanks R+L Carriers, Southeastern, and Averitt for the past year of growth and ensuring successful service for our clients.

About IL2000

Founded in 1999, IL2000 is a third-party transportation and logistics service provider. IL2000 uses a proprietary transportation management system, customer collaboration, comprehensive logistics engineering, and a robust carrier procurement and partnership process to create seamless and optimized supply chain performance.

IL2000 operates the following business segments: freight management; truckload brokerage; international freight forwarding; and freight bill audit & pay. Modes supported include LTL, FTL, parcel, and international LCL, FCL and airfreight.

https://www.il2000.com/

SOURCE IL2000