IL2000 turns 25, moves to continue leveling the playing field in logistics through one-of-a-kind service

"We're celebrating 25 years of unifying tech and people in freight. It's a huge milestone." Techa Pacitto, IL2000 CEO Post this

Over the past 25 years, IL2000 has developed a robust portfolio of services, including freight audit and payment, managed transportation , supply chain consulting, a world-class TMS, and robust BI insights. The company's proprietary technology and business intelligence suite offer businesses a powerful solution to automate and optimize their freight management practices.

"From the beginning, our mission was to exceed the expectations of our clients by providing innovative solutions that address the complex challenges today's manufacturer supply chains face," said Techa Pacitto, CEO of IL2000. "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we are more committed than ever to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in logistics across all industries, whether food manufacturing, fasteners, automotive or even energy production, and always advocating for our clients no matter their needs or expectations."

IL2000's impact on today's supply chains is best illustrated by its comprehensive approach to managing transportation costs and its commitment to technological advancement. The company's solutions are designed to handle every aspect of logistics management from shipment tracking through freight auditing.

Throughout its history, IL2000 has been a key player in helping companies navigate the evolving landscapes of global trade and transportation. With a team of TSA-certified logistics planners and a deep understanding of supply chain dynamics, IL2000 has helped countless businesses optimize their freight operations and enhance their overall supply chain strategies.

As IL2000 looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its core values of innovation, client-focused service, and strategic growth. With ongoing investments in technology and people, IL2000 is well-positioned to continue a forward-looking trajectory of success.

About IL2000

Founded in 1999, IL2000 is a third-party transportation and logistics service provider. IL2000 uses a proprietary transportation management system, customer collaboration, comprehensive logistics engineering, and a robust carrier procurement and partnership process to create seamless and optimized supply chain performance.

IL2000 operates the following business segments: freight management; truckload brokerage; international freight forwarding; and freight bill audit & pay. Modes supported include LTL, FTL, parcel, and international LCL, FCL, and airfreight.

SOURCE IL2000