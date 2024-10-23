IL2000 wins Most Engaged 3PL - North America, Continues the trend with new tech and teamwork

IL2000 wins Most Engaged 3PL - North America, credits innovation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IL2000, a leader in transportation management solutions, has been named The Business Concept's Most Engaged 3PL for the third consecutive year, this time for all of North America. The award recognizes different organizations for various degrees of innovation, including customer satisfaction, operational performance, business growth, and strategic initiatives. IL2000's focus on enhancing our Transportation Management System (TMS) and integrating new technology tools has helped clients optimize freight efficiency, improve visibility, and reduce costs and led to IL2000's nomination and win of this award.

IL2000's recent technology advancements include new workflows for truckload quoting and booking, additional rate shopping functions, enhanced visibility, and streamlined reporting functions. Our upgraded TMS, integrated with our carefully selected carriers, automates freight pricing, which speeds up processes while preventing fraud and unsafe carriers. These tools streamline operations and enable smarter decision-making, saving clients valuable time and resources.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Most Engaged 3PL in North America for the third straight year. Our team has worked hard to push the boundaries of what's possible through technology, and we're proud to see the positive impact on our clients and a real difference in operational efficiency," said Techa Pacitto, CEO of IL2000.

With a continuous focus on client success, IL2000 is committed to pushing its technology even further and embracing more holistic, logistical capability in managed transportation. From automated tracking emails to enhanced insurance purchasing options, IL2000 ensures that clients stay ahead in a competitive marketplace.

About IL2000

Founded in 1999, IL2000 provides Managed Freight Transportation services resulting in optimized supply chain and logistics performance. IL2000 uses a proven methodology for supply chain and logistics consulting that precedes our Managed Transportation Solution . The IL2000 Managed Transportation Solution is a SaaS-based transportation management (TMS) and BI technology bundled with freight management services.

Our services include carrier procurement, contracting and score-carding, shipment management and exception reporting, freight audit, dispute and resolution, and continuous improvement consulting leveraging our BI technology. The transportation modes supported include less than truckload (LTL), full truckload, international (import, export, FCL, LCL, and airfreight), and parcel.

SOURCE IL2000