iLamp Oregon is pleased to announce its inaugural royalty payment of $0.24 per licenses holder

PORTLAND, Ore. and SEATTLE, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, iLamp Oregon achieved a 24% return on investment (ROI), paving the way for significant milestones in the upcoming year. By implementing the business scaling model developed by ILOCX, the value of iLamp Oregon's licenses has surged from $1.00 to $2.40 each upon the payment of royalties—a 240% increase. iLamp Oregon has successfully marketed promotional licenses and a territorial sub-license within the state of Oregon, with the initial round of promotional licenses completely sold out.

Buyers of promotional licenses are mandated to qualify their licenses by promoting information about the iLamp product on various social media platforms, thereby contributing to the heightened awareness of iLamp's activities in Oregon. Beyond its indispensable role in urban and rural settings, the iLamp showcases advanced technology that facilitates both on and off-grid installations, bolsters security measures, and enhances communication systems. This groundbreaking street light operates on alternative energy, alleviating the strain on city electrical grids, championing sustainability, and yielding cost savings.

iLamp Oregon - Shaping the future of renewable energy.

About iLamp Oregon:

iLamp Oregon is a leading green technology company dedicated to the development and implementation of smart LED streetlight systems that generate their own power. By introducing Power as a service, iLamp Oregon transforms power generation, distribution, and value. The company's vision emphasizes uncompromising integrity, environmental stewardship, continuous research, and emerging green technologies to offer reliable, safe, and affordable renewable energy solutions for customers and partners. For more information, visit ilamporegon.com

About ILOCX:

The International Licensing Organization (ILO) stands as the world's largest licensing platform, providing sophisticated tech-based applications that enable companies to scale their business through various licensing structures. This approach enhances awareness, value, and activity across counties, cities, states, and nations, fostering a global outlook.

