iLamp Oregon Sells Sublicense Territory of Multnomah County, Paving the Way for Smart Street Lamp Innovation

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iLamp Oregon is thrilled to announce the sale of the sublicense territory of Multnomah County, in partnership with entrepreneur and investor Ron Wilkinson. This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative era for green-powered smart street lamps in Multnomah County and sets the stage for a brighter, more sustainable future for clean energy.

Revolutionizing Green-Powered Smart Street Lamps

iLamp Oregon is at the forefront of innovation with its cutting-edge autonomous powered street lights, designed to harness clean energy while simultaneously generating revenue for developers, utilities, universities, and businesses throughout towns and cities across Oregon.

Patrice Tsague, CEO of iLamp Oregon, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "This collaboration is a pivotal step in our broader strategy aimed at introducing iLamp to all 36 counties in the State of Oregon."

A Native's Dedication to Green Energy

Born and raised as a native of Multnomah County, Ron Wilkinson, Owner of iLamp Multnomah County, is deeply committed to supporting Oregon's green energy initiatives. He eagerly anticipates the opportunity to introduce iLamp's Smart City Street lights to Multnomah County, contributing to the county's green energy goals.

About iLamp Oregon

iLamp Oregon is a leading autonomous green technology company dedicated to developing and implementing smart LED streetlight systems that generate their own power. Our vision is rooted in unwavering integrity, environmental stewardship, continuous research, and the deployment of emerging green technologies. We are dedicated to providing reliable, safe, and affordable renewable energy solutions to our customers and partners.

