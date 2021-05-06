Ilan Goldenberg, Middle East Expert, named Senior Advisor to Capstone LLC
Goldenberg is a highly experienced and respected leader in national security, defense, and Middle East policy. He will be a Senior Adviser at Capstone.
May 06, 2021, 16:54 ET
WASHINGTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ilan Goldenberg, a Senior Fellow and Director of the Middle East Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, was named a Senior Adviser to Capstone LLC, a global policy and regulatory due diligence firm.
Goldenberg is a foreign policy and defense expert with extensive U.S. government experience covering the Middle East and engaging with government officials and experts in the region. Prior to CNAS, Mr. Goldenberg served as the Chief of Staff to the Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations at the U.S. Department of State. From 2012 to 2013, Mr. Goldenberg served as a Senior Professional Staff Member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee covering Middle East issues. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Goldenberg served first as a Special Advisor on the Middle East and then as the Iran Team Chief in the Office of the Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy.
Mr. Goldenberg also worked as Policy Director and was one of the founding staff members of the National Security Network – a progressive nonprofit foreign policy organization dedicated to a pragmatic and principled foreign policy. He spent time early in his career as a financial analyst at CitiGroup Investment Banking where he covered the oil and gas industry.
"Ilan's long and distinguished career and unique perspective will really be an asset to Capstone and to our clients," said David Barrosse, CEO of Capstone. "He has the ability to draw on his rich policy and international experience across a number of industries and asset classes."
About Capstone
Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC; London; and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.
