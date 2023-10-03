ILC to Host Santiago Investor Day on December 13, 2023

Inversiones La Construcción S.A.

03 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inversiones La Construcción S.A. ("ILC" or "the Company"), a leading company in its sector, announced today that it will host a hybrid Investor Day ("ILC Day") on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in Santiago, Chile.

During this event, key members of the ILC management team will engage in discussions centered around strategic presentations and business updates from ILC and Subsidiaries.

The event is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. CLST with a breakfast session, followed by presentations starting at 8:45 a.m. CLST, and concluding by 13:00 p.m. CLST.

ILC Day is open to the investment community, and pre-registration is required. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees.

Financial analysts and institutional investors interested in attending the event in person should contact InspIR Group at +1-646-940-8843 or email [email protected].

Company Description
Inversiones La Construcción S.A. operates in the financial and health sectors in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. It offers annuities, consumer loans for pensioners, individual life insurance, credit life insurances, and mandatory and voluntary retirement savings products. The company also provides corporate banking products and services, including checking accounts, lines of credit, insurance, financing, state guarantees, foreign trade, leasing, factoring, investments, cash management, treasury, and others; and retail banking products and services comprising checking accounts, lines of credit, insurance, mortgages, investments, online time deposits, and others. In addition, it offers collective health insurances and collective credit life insurances for mortgage. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Inversiones La Construcción S.A. is a subsidiary of Cámara Chilena de La Construcción A.G.

SOURCE Inversiones La Construcción S.A.

