ILCOIN Project Releases Wrapped ILCOIN Token on Uniswap DEX

"DeFi is a possibility for the crypto world. We have been voicing for years that decentralization is not only about whether a code is accessible for anyone. Free access is useless if trading works centrally. It is necessary to have Decentralized Exchanges in order for decentralization to become reality. I hope that thanks to DeFi projects, more DEXs will appear on the market, and third-party abuse will be effectively eliminated," Norbert Goffa, Executive Manager at ILCOIN Blockchain Project.

WILC is an instrument developed as a liquidity provision mechanism carrier that will allow its holders to contribute their WILC assets in 50/50 pairs with such popular coins as ETH, DAI or USDT to a variety of liquidity pools. The contribution will allow stake providers to receive rewards from network transactions at 0.3% of the total amount of liquidity they are providing. The rewards will be automatically accrued to the holder's personal wallets for immediate disposal.

The WILC token is currently available on the UniSwap decentralized exchange and the ILCOIN development team is planning to expand the reach of availability of WILC to more decentralized exchanges in the near future.

"The objective of ILCOIN Development Team in the long run is to create a unique on-chain data storage platform. As an innovative project, we always pursued to create value for our users. 2021 begins promising since after the Age of ILCOIN Retribution we were able to enter the market with WILC in a relatively short time," as Ramiro Faro Vélez, CEO at SYDYG, stated.

The development team of the ILCOIN Blockchain project has stated that WILC is a vehicle for future technical solutions, and has been made available on several applications, which can be downloaded from https://wilc.finance .

The content provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441859/ILCOIN_Blockchain_Project.jpg

SOURCE ILCOIN

