ILD Day 2026 Spotlights Precision Medicine's Potential to Transform Patient Care

Free Sept. 16 webinar will explore how individualized approaches may improve the diagnosis, treatment and management of interstitial lung disease

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging role of precision medicine in diagnosing and treating interstitial lung disease will take center stage during the sixth annual ILD Day on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Interstitial lung disease, or ILD, refers to a group of lung diseases that cause inflammation, scarring or both. More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases.

ILD Day 2026 on Sept. 16 will spotlight the promise of precision medicine in interstitial lung disease care. A free live webinar featuring John Kim, MD, MS, of UVA Health will explore how genetics, biomarkers, disease subtype and treatment response may help guide more individualized diagnosis, treatment and long-term management. For more information, visit ILDDay.org.

"Research is helping us better understand ILD and how it may affect each person differently," said Amy Hajari Case, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. "As the science moves forward, it is just as important to make sure patients and families can find clear information, trusted resources and the support they need. ILD Day brings those pieces together."

The national awareness initiative will feature a free, live educational webinar with John Kim, MD, MS, pulmonologist and researcher at UVA Health. Dr. Kim will explain how precision medicine considers factors such as genetics, biomarkers, disease subtype and treatment response to help identify the right treatment for the right patient at the right time.

As research advances, precision medicine is becoming an increasingly important area of interstitial lung disease and pulmonary fibrosis care. More individualized approaches may help improve health outcomes, reduce trial-and-error treatment decisions and support care plans tailored to each patient's disease and circumstances.

Designed for patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals, the webinar will explain the science behind precision medicine in an accessible and practical way. It will also examine how these advances may influence the future of ILD diagnosis, treatment and long-term disease management.

ILD may be associated with genetics, autoimmune diseases, certain medications, radiation to the chest and exposure to environmental or occupational hazards such as dust, mold and chemicals. In some cases, no cause can be identified. The most common form of ILD with no known cause is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF.

Because many forms of ILD are progressive, early detection and an accurate diagnosis are critical to managing the disease. Depending on the type and severity of ILD, treatment may include medication, lifestyle changes, supplemental oxygen and, in advanced cases, lung transplantation.

On ILD Day, 13 organizations representing people affected by ILD and related conditions come together to raise awareness, share the developments in care and amplify the voices of patients and families.

ILD Day is held each September as part of Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, which brings greater attention to pulmonary fibrosis and its place within the broader group of interstitial lung diseases.

To register for the free webinar and learn more about ILD Day, visit ILDDay.org.

About ILD Day

ILD Day is presented annually by a collaboration of 13 organizations representing patients affected by interstitial lung disease: Arthritis Foundation, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, The Myositis Association, The Myositis Clinical Trials Consortium, National Scleroderma Foundation, Nori's Fight, PF Warriors, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago, Scleroderma Research Foundation, Sjögren's Foundation, Team Telomere and Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis. For more information, visit ILDDay.org.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to accelerating research, empowering our community, and transforming care so that everyone with pulmonary fibrosis can live a better life. Our ultimate goal is to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733)

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation