Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Expands Leadership To Drive Scientific and Partnership Strategy

Jessica Shore, PhD, RN, named Chief Scientific Officer; Jennifer Mefford named Chief Partnerships Officer

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) has appointed Jessica Shore, PhD, RN, as Chief Scientific Officer and Jennifer Mefford as Chief Partnerships Officer, strengthening the organization's leadership team as it advances its new five-year strategic plan, The PFF is Me.

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has appointed Jessica Shore, PhD, RN, as Chief Scientific Officer. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has appointed Jennifer Mefford as Chief Partnerships Officer.

"These leadership appointments are an important step in aligning our organization with the priorities outlined in our strategic plan," said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the PFF. "Jessica and Jennifer are both proven leaders whose expertise, vision and commitment to the community will help position the Foundation for even greater impact in the years ahead."

Since joining the Foundation in 2020, Shore has led the PFF Care Center Network, which supports specialized interstitial lung disease centers across the country, and has overseen the PFF Registry, a key research resource for patients, families, caregivers and lung transplant recipients affected by pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease. Her own research uses qualitative methods to better understand patients' lived experiences. She previously directed a clinical research office and taught doctoral nursing students at Loyola University Chicago. As Chief Scientific Officer, Shore will lead the Foundation's scientific strategy and help advance its research priorities.

"I'm honored to take on this role and help guide the Foundation's scientific strategy as we work to accelerate progress in pulmonary fibrosis research," said Shore. "I look forward to strengthening the research infrastructure, collaborations and data-driven initiatives that will help expand our understanding of these diseases."

Mefford currently leads the Foundation's Corporate Partnerships team and external engagement efforts, building high-impact collaborations across industry, and with patient and professional communities. As Chief Partnerships Officer, she will lead the Foundation's organization-wide partnerships strategy, shaping corporate revenue streams, driving strategic alliances, and developing cross sector initiatives to expand the Foundation's reach, strengthen its resources, and accelerate long-term impact.

"Partnerships are central to how we expand the Foundation's reach. I look forward to building strategic collaborations across industry and the broader health ecosystem that accelerate research, strengthen resources, and broaden access to better serve the pulmonary fibrosis community."

These appointments reflect the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's commitment to investing in internal leadership and building an organizational structure positioned for long-term growth and progress.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to accelerating research, empowering our community, and transforming care so that everyone with pulmonary fibrosis can live a better life. Our ultimate goal is to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733)

Contact: Dorothy Coyle, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation