Ilean Baltodano's New Book "Still On Vacation" Is A Heartwarming Tale Of A Woman's Unintended And Overdue Life And Sacrifice In A Foreign Land

Author Baltodano shows to readers various trials an incomer must deal with to fit into a new society: "This memoir is the true story of an immigrant working mother whose journey led to an unintentional long-term 'vacation' to the United States of America. Her story is filled with a myriad of learning experiences, inspiration, hard work, struggle, and loss. Her story illustrates her tenacity throughout the struggles of adapting to a different culture, learning a new language, working for a major organization, attending college, raising five daughters, losing her husband to cancer, and finally finding purpose and a new home. This three-week vacation became a grand adventure. Her advice is to keep in mind that you might be taken to a place you never expected, but no doubt, life is so unpredictable. Have faith that you are precisely where you are supposed to be."

Published by Page Publishing, Ilean Baltodano's enthralling memoir will capture hearts and inspire them with an understanding of life's profoundness that defines a person's character and well-being.

Readers who wish to experience this impassioned work can purchase "Still on Vacation" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.

