Ilean Baltodano's new book Todavía de Vacaciones is an enthralling memoir that proves how determination and focus can help overcome any obstacle

BENICIA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ilean Baltodano, a Hispanic-Latin-American woman, a volunteer at the community center, a philanthropist who supports a non-profit organization in Nicaragua, an active grandma who enjoys sharing her life's wisdom through her Youtube channel, has completed her new book Todavía de Vacaciones : a memorable portrait on immigrant life as seen through the perspective of a resilient woman. This is an emotional reflection of Baltodano throughout her journey of trials and blessings in a foreign country. From overcoming the obstacles of every immigrant family in America, to establishing a career in a great corporate environment, to advancing her education, to losing her husband, and raising her five daughters. Ilean Baltodano is the personification of strength and determination.

"This memoir is the authentic story of an immigrant working mother whose exodus led to a long-term involuntary vacation to the United States of America. Her story is filled with endless experiences of learning, inspiration, hard work, struggle, and loss. Her story illustrates her tenacity throughout the victories of adjusting to a different culture, learning a new language, working for a prestigious organization, attending college, raising five daughters, losing her husband to cancer, and finally finding a purpose and a new home. This three-week vacation turned into a great adventure. Her advice is to keep in mind that you might be taken to a place you never expected; but there is no doubt that life is unpredictable. Always have faith that you are exactly where you are supposed to be."

Published by Page Publishing, Ilean Baltodano's piece is a beautiful portrayal of a woman's dedication and immense strength. All the experiences printed in this memoir are thought-provoking and invoke empathy.

The author provides an authentic life story that is both heartwarming and empowering.

Readers who wish to experience this heartening work can purchase Todavía de Vacaciones or the English version Still on Vacation at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717576/Ilean_Baltodano.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

