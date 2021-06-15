iLearn Collaborative Joins StrongMind in Providing High Quality Professional Learning to Schools and Districts Across the Nation

"This is the nation's premier educator training team," says Mary Gifford, StrongMind President. "We are excited to combine efforts to reach more educators as online and hybrid options become a mainstay of the education fabric." Tweet this

"This is a very exciting time for iLearn Collaborative!" says Judy Perez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iLearn Collaborative. "As our reach continues to expand, we are thrilled to begin a partnership with StrongMind. Their mission, vision, and values are very much aligned with ours which makes it an ideal partner for iLC."

With this partnership, iLearn Collaborative is able to deliver unique professional development and learning to more schools and districts across the nation, including new and existing StrongMind partners. In addition, iLearn Collaborative can now leverage StrongMind's background and expertise in technology while providing services to schools, allowing them to further innovate, grow, and optimize offerings.

"This is the nation's premier educator training team," says Mary Gifford, StrongMind President. "We are excited to combine efforts to reach more educators as online and hybrid options become a mainstay of the education fabric."iLearn Collaborative provides consulting and training services to facilitate innovation and support pedagogical best practices, helping teachers reach their full potential in delivering student-centered learning. The organization creates engaging programs with practices and resources that are immediately applicable and advance teacher knowledge, equipping them for a number of instructional scenarios – including hybrid and virtual learning. Given the recent challenges and shifting learning models due to COVID19, many schools and districts need additional support in providing professional learning and development for their teachers and staff.

You can learn more about iLearn Collaborative and their services at https://www.ilearncollaborative.org/

About iLearnCollaborative

Founded in 2016, iLearn Collaborative began as a grassroots effort to start a dialogue among districts building online schools and blended learning programs. With programs built by and for educators both nationally and internationally, iLearn Collaborative delivers unique professional development and learning to schools and districts around the globe. Offerings include qualified blended educator certification, micro-credentialed courses and training for teachers, and consultative services designed to create equity in education by building the capacity of schools and districts in implementing student-centered learning. Learn more at https://www.ilearncollaborative.org/

About StrongMind

StrongMind partners with schools and districts to develop forward-thinking solutions that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, a suite of edtech tools, a range of services, and clear insights, we maximize student achievement and help schools thrive. A recent recipient of multiple Digital Promise Research-Design certifications and winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind innovates into the future of education. To learn more, visit www.StrongMind.com .

