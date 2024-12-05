iLearningEngines, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before December 6, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - AILE

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE).

CLASS PERIOD: April 22, 2024 to August 28, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's "Technology Partner" was an undisclosed related party; (2) the Company used its undisclosed related party Technology Partner to report "largely fake" revenue and expenses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company significantly overstated its revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AILE during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 6, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

