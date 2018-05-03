Ilera Healthcare Opening Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Dispensary On May 4; Focusing On Product Quality, Supply Continuity

"Our team has developed products that will provide relief to patients. Ilera Healthcare's goal is to provide marijuana-based medicines that address not just the conditions related to an individual's disease state, but to also develop products that match a patient's lifestyle," said Greg Rochlin, CEO, Ilera Healthcare. "We are committed to producing a continuous supply of the highest quality products so that our dispensary and our partner dispensaries across Pennsylvania can meet patients' needs for medical marijuana."

Ilera Healthcare's initial product lineup includes Soothe, Shine, Breathe, Dream, Fusion and Choice – each name corresponding to a patient's individual needs. All products are designed to produce targeted effects that can be utilized to address specific indications in line with physician recommendation. Packaging is child resistant, tamper-evident, and complete with warning labels.

SOOTHE : Provides gentle, non-habit-forming pain relief with carefully selected terpene profile that also reduce inflammation.

SHINE : Increases energy and focus and features finely tuned terpene profiles to enhance these energizing effects.

BREATHE : Promotes calm and helps decrease anxiety with a unique terpene profiles that leaves patients feeling relaxed, not sleepy.

DREAM : A specially formulated terpene profile that promotes natural, restful sleep.

FUSION : Formulated with high-purity CO2-extracted and distilled cannabinoids fused with hand-selected natural flavor extracts.

CHOICE: Delivers pure activated cannabinoids and terpenes for the full complexity, flavor, and aroma of well-known therapeutic strains.

Ilera Healthcare's Plymouth Meeting dispensary is located at 420 Plymouth Road and its patient access hours are Tuesdays through Sundays. Please visit http://www.ilerahealthcare.com for updated hours. These hours are part of Ilera Healthcare's mission to provide education to patients, physicians and the community, and fulfill physician recommendations for patients. Ilera Healthcare offers a patient-focused education and access program that includes guidance on how patients and caregivers can apply to be part of Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Program.

"Ilera Healthcare is focused on elevating the understanding of marijuana-based medicines among patients, caregivers and healthcare providers. While this marks our initial product offering, we will continue to research and develop new products," said Osagie Imasogie, Ilera Healthcare's Chairman. "We are confident our pharmaceutical-caliber medical marijuana products will provide relief for the 21 medical conditions approved by the State of Pennsylvania."

Plymouth Meeting is Ilera Healthcare's primary dispensary location and the company plans to open two additional dispensary sites in the Philadelphia region within the year.

For more information about Ilera Healthcare, visit http://www.ilerahealthcare.com. Patients interested in learning if medical marijuana is right for them should visit the State of Pennsylvania's Department of Health for more information.

About Ilera Healthcare

Ilera Healthcare is Pennsylvania's premier medical marijuana cultivator, processor and dispenser, offering patients registered in the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana program with products that provide the relief they want to lead healthier lives. Ilera Healthcare operates its primary dispensary in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, with plans to open two additional dispensary sites in Pennsylvania within the year. Through their state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and processing facility in Waterfall, Pennsylvania, Ilera Healthcare strives to drive medical advancements through its formulations and shape the future of medical marijuana-based therapies. For more information about Ilera Healthcare, visit http://www.ilerahealthcare.com.

Note: Individual product images are available upon request.

