Ilera Holistic Healthcare Brings HOPE™ To Patients In Louisiana

Grown, cultivated, processed and packaged in Louisiana through a partnership between Ilera Holistic and Southern University's Agricultural Center, HOPE™ products are available exclusively through state-licensed MMJ pharmacies and available to all Louisiana patients and families through a doctor's prescription.

"After seeing the success of HOPE™ in Pennsylvania, we were determined to bring it to patients of Louisiana, a state where we exceed the national percentage of autism diagnoses--while at-risk and under-served patients still struggle to receive safe and effective healthcare," says Ilera Holistic CEO Dr. Chanda Macias. "Louisiana families deserve full access to all the benefits that cannabis medicine can provide, and we are thrilled to have HOPE in this market and available to everyone."

Scientific research shows cannabis to be safe and effective on patients (including children) to treat ASD, and patients who use it have reported significant improvement in quality of life, mood, and sleep--and less reliance on other medications.

HOPE™ is the brainchild of Erica Daniels, founder of Hope Grows for Autism, a nonprofit aimed at improving the lives of families affected by autism through research, education and advocacy of medical marijuana.

"The autism community in Louisiana is blessed to have a partner in Ilera Holistic Healthcare to bring HOPE™ to families affected by ASD," says Daniels. "Now more than ever, patients are struggling with the symptoms associated with autism. I am so thrilled that Ilera Holistic Healthcare is bringing HOPE™ to so many Louisiana patients who need it!"

"HOPE™ is another product with which we are proud to be associated," said Janana Snowden, director of the Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants at the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. "The work we do aims to not only provide valuable research but to also provide potentially beneficial and accessible treatments for symptoms due to conditions that thousands of people live with daily, like autism."

HOPE™ was formulated by Zelira Therapeutics a leading global therapeutic medical cannabis company with access to the world's largest and fastest growing cannabis markets. The company's focus is on developing branded cannabis products for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions including insomnia, autism and chronic non-cancer pain.

HOPE™ is gluten, dairy, soy and nut-free; scientifically formulated, lab tested, and pesticide free; and only available in the state of Louisiana at licensed cannabis pharmacies. HOPE™ will be available in two formulations: "HOPE1," a 1:1 THC:CBD tincture, and "HOPE2", a 5:1 THC:CBD tincture.

About Ilera Holistic Healthcare

Ilera Holistic Healthcare is a fully integrated medical marijuana company that fuses science and innovation to discover life-changing therapies. In Louisiana, we partner our world-class cultivation and extraction methods with Southern University's to expertly create and deliver consistent, high quality medicines. From seed and soil to dispensary shelves, Ilera is committed to providing a superior health and wellness experience.

