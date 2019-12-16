ilFornino New York Unveils Its New Line of Commercial-Quality, Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Salman, CEO of ilFornino® New York, unveils a new line of "Napolicento Series" commercial wood-fired and gas-fired pizza ovens.

Napolicento Commercial Pizza Oven (Both Wood / Gas Burner)

Engineered for continuous restaurant use, The Napolicento Series is manufactured in Modena, Italy. It is available in three sizes (40, 55 and 63 inches). With its dome shape and heat retention properties, it is able to produce authentic Neapolitan pizza. The oven comes in two fuel configurations: wood-fired only or dual wood and natural gas-fired fuels with electronic controls, offering ease of use and consistent temperature. A variable speed rotating oven floor configuration is also available. This feature will ensure efficient workflow and increased output while creating a more uniform cooking pattern.

Characteristics of the Napolicento Series of Ovens

The Napolicento Series is built to withstand continuous commercial use. Its weight is significantly lighter than similar ovens of their respective sizes. This is attributed to a unique outer layer made of G9 Fiberglass. Restaurant owners experience ease of installation and greater placement options due to reduced floor load. While the units come standard in white, the outer shell can allow for customization, such as logos or unique art, and will become a prominent feature of the restaurant. There is even an option for cladding the outside with ceramic tiles. Internally, the units are made of high-quality refractory stone. It heats up in just a few hours and retains heat due to high thermal mass. The outer oven remains cool to the touch.

The Napolicento Series comes standard with a base and chimney. Fuel configurations are a wood-fired only unit or wood and/or a 66,000 BTU natural gas burner. The burner is electronically controlled to maintain optimal cooking temperature, ensuring ease of use. A Turbo Boost feature allows for quick heating and rapid temperature recovery. This will reduce the need for manual temperature management and delivers a more consistent product. Within these models, one can specify either a fixed or rotating cooking surface for consistent cooking with less need for attention.

To ensure local codes are met, the Napolicento Series of ovens are ETL Intertek Certified and is NSF Certified NFS/ANSI Standard 4. The ovens also come with an 8-inch diameter chimney adapter for custom installation. They are available for viewing at the ilFornino® New York Cottage Valley showroom.

Contact ilFornino at (877) 302-6660 for expert advice or questions. Please visit www.ilfornino.com for more information and to see this oven in action.

