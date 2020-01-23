ilFornino Pizza Academy New York Announces Wood Fired Pizza Cooking Classes for March 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Salman, CEO of ilFornino New York, announced the creation of the ilFornino Pizza Academy. The founding fathers of this academy are Chris Salman, Jimmy Salman and, direct from Italy, Master Pizzaiuolo AlFonso Saviello. The courses cover basic, intermediate and advanced techniques of wood-fired cooking.

ilFornino Pizza Academy offers a variety of pizza cooking courses that are ideal for home cooks, aspiring pizza chefs, professional Pizzaiolos wanting to expand their portfolio...

ilFornino New York had constructed a dedicated training facility near its showroom. It is equipped to accommodate the most demanding requirements for successful pizza creation. Topics covered include: ingredient selection, dough making, oven preparation and maintenance of a wood-fired oven. Students will also bake and enjoy their creations.

To accomplish this, ilFornino uses proper equipment and nationally and internationally acclaimed instructors. Students who complete these courses will learn how to recreate the most iconic pizza.

A variety of specialized courses are available for both the novice, intermediate and expert pizza chefs. These concise, affordable courses are hands-on and limited to 10 to 12 students. In addition, they offer intimate Master Classes for people interested in opening up their own wood fired pizzeria or trailers based business.

The first two-hour session, Neapolitan Pizza and Mozzarella Making Class, will be offered on March 6, 7, and 8 2020. Instructor Alessio Lacco of Naples, Italy will teach all courses.

The instructor will teach how to make Neapolitan dough and fresh Mozzarella. The chef will also demonstrate the proper wood-fired pizza cooking and handling techniques using ilFornino Pizza Wood-Fired Ovens.

On the same dates, the second two-hour class to be offered is Roman Pizza a la Metro and Ricotta Cheese Making Classes.

Pizza cooking courses are ideal for home cooks, aspiring pizza chefs, professional Pizzaiolos wanting to expand their portfolio. Cooking school instructors and professional hospitality/hotel cooks and chefs can also benefit from these courses.

They are suited for the amateur home cook and professional chef, as well. This includes:

Hands-On, Wood-Fired Cooking and Oven Maintenance

Gourmet, Three-Course, Wood-Fired Dinner

Roman Pizza a la Metro and Ricotta Cheese Making Class

This pizza cooking class will cover all aspects of Roman pizza including how to make Ricotta Cheese, Pizza Al Metro Dough and Stretching & Proofing techniques.

Gourmet Three-Course, Wood-Fired Dinner (Coming Soon)

Besides the regular scheduled classes, Private Classes and Special Events can be arranged by appointment.

Notes and Certificates of Completion will be provided after each course.

Instructors' credentials:

The instructor, Alessio Lacco, was trained in Italy and is certified by the Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana. He is also the winner of 2019 Best of Evansville Award.

ilFornino Pizza Academy (IPA) is accepting registrations now. Contact ilFornino at (877) 302-6660 for expert advice or questions. Or visit https://www.ilfornino.com/pizza-academy/ for more information about pizza cooking classes.

