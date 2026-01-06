ILIA Beauty Launches Overglaze Hydrating Lip Gloss: The Latest Innovation in Clean Beauty

Drawing inspiration from the lustrous finishes found in ceramics, Overglaze presents a colorful, cinematic wardrobe of 12 shades. The sheer, buildable formula glides on effortlessly, offering a glossy finish that feels weightless, while providing ultra-hydrating color that won't feather or bleed—whether worn alone or paired with ILIA's Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon.

At the core of the Overglaze formula are skin-improving ingredients that deliver clinically proven, 24-hour hydration, leaving lips noticeably fuller and smoother. The product is powered by Fenugreek Seed Extract, a moisture-boosting botanical that nourishes, softens, and helps visibly plump the lips with lasting hydration, and sustainably sourced Seaweed Extract, which works to improve definition and enhance volume. The formula underscores ILIA's commitment to using carefully selected ingredients and designing formulas that change skin for the better.

"Overglaze Hydrating Lip Gloss is our ode to ceramic artistry—smooth, colorful and designed to last," says ILIA Founder, Sasha Plavsic. "Creating makeup is very much like how you would do something in an art class, whether it's ceramics or painting. This gloss gives you dimensional color that feels like a hug on your lips."

As part of ILIA's continued dedication to architecture and design, ILIA is partnering with clé, the pioneering design house for artisanal tile, on a limited-edition tile collection to honor the launch. Featuring five shades from the Overglaze line, it marks the first-ever brand collaboration for the artisan tile house. Inspired by a shared devotion to intentional design—ILIA through clean, high-performance beauty and clé through hand-crafted tiles—the exclusive range draws connections between beauty and interior design through the art of glazing, ceramics, and vibrant color. The collection is available on January 14.

Overglaze Hydrating Lip Gloss is vegan, cruelty-free, and thoughtfully crafted to deliver both immediate and long-term benefits. Its plush, glossy texture reflects ILIA's dedication to clean makeup that's made to move with you.

Priced at $26, Overglaze Hydrating Lip Gloss is available to shop on iliabeauty.com, Sephora.com , Sephora.ca , and Ulta.com on January 6, followed by Sephora stores across North America on January 9 and Ulta Beauty stores on January 11. Overglaze is also available on Sephora.co.uk on January 10 and in-store at Sephora UK on January 12.

ABOUT ILIA BEAUTY

ILIA Beauty creates makeup that makes your skin better. With transparency as the guide and color as the vehicle, ILIA challenges the conventions of clean beauty to create something radically new—through safe and potent formulas with carefully-selected ingredients meant to perform harmoniously and to protect your skin. Known for innovative, cult-favorite products like Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 and Limitless Lash Mascara, ILIA's formulas seamlessly blend efficacy and innovation. Clean and cruelty-free, each swipe of skincare powered makeup is designed to change your skin for the better with fuss-free formulas for real life. Founder Sasha Plavsic started the brand in Vancouver, Canada, and grew it while living in California, where it is now headquartered in Laguna Beach.

ABOUT CLEAN AT ILIA

At ILIA, we believe clean beauty is thoughtful beauty. That not every natural ingredient is good for the skin, nor is every synthetic bad. And that since 'clean' isn't a regulated term, it means something different to everyone. Here's what it means to us:

We design formulas to change your skin for the better. We choose ingredients with sensitive skin in mind, so they can benefit anyone's skin.

We use safely selected ingredients. We do this by consulting a multitude of research and working with chemistry and regulatory experts to inform which ingredients are proven to be safest for humans. Some of these ingredients are natural, some are organic, and some are synthetic. It takes all of them working in harmony to develop safe, effective formulas that don't compromise on performance and put your skin first.

We're fragrance-conscious. Fragrance can be one of the biggest skin disruptors. We avoid using fragrance in the majority of our products, especially complexion, and disclose it whenever we do use fragrance.

We're committed to transparency. While it isn't required in the U.S., we disclose all ingredients and derivatives in our ingredient lists. Our products adhere to worldwide regulatory standards in the countries where they're sold. They're also Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, and formulated with a restrictive list of ingredients focused on safety.

ABOUT clé

clé is the trailblazing design house that redefined the surfaces industry by transforming artisan tile from a niche rarity into a staple of design and architecture. With over four decades of expertise, clé curates and produces award-winning collections inspired by art, fashion, heritage, and culture.

From the American introduction of zellige to the innovative OUTERclé outdoor collections, clé's influence spans both indoor and outdoor environments. Launched in 2024, OUTERclé is the first-ever comprehensive source for premium outdoor tile and materials, redefining design for outdoor spaces.

Founded by visionary artist and designer Deborah Osburn, clé and OUTERclé are headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE ILIA Beauty