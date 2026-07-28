ILIA Introduces Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner and Partners with Jasmine Tookes to Bring The Art of the Eye to Life

A new high-performance eyeliner, designed for sensitive eyes, delivers 24-hour wear, rich pigment, and effortless precision in 10 bold shades.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIA Beauty, the pioneer in clean beauty, today introduces Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner, a high-performance eyeliner that is safe for sensitive eyes and delivers rich, waterproof pigment with 24-hour wear. The smooth, sharpenable pencil glides on effortlessly without skipping or tugging, making it easy to line, define, or smudge. With bold, saturated color and long-lasting performance in a single application, Thru Line applies with buttery precision—gentle and comfortable enough for sensitive eyes and the waterline.

ILIA

Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner upholds ILIA's clean beauty standard, while raising the bar for sustainability, with a barrel made in part of upcycled coffee chaff, a material derived from the husk of the coffee bean to help minimize would-be waste. Available in 10 timeless, versatile shades with matte and shimmer finishes, Thru Line delivers rich color while being vegan, cruelty-free, opthamologist-tested, waterproof, sweatproof and safe for sensitive eyes and waterline use.

In a 21-day consumer perception study of 50 women from 18-59 instantly (*) and after 12 hours (**):

100% said it applies comfortably to lash + waterline*

98% said it's easy to control + blend*

96% said it wears comfortably all day**

92% said it doesn't transfer**

90% said it doesn't skip, drag, or tug on the eyelid*

At ILIA, art and architecture are ever-present sources of inspiration for our products and our approach to beauty. To celebrate the launch of Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner and inspire our community to reframe their eye as a canvas for creative expression through the Art of the Eye, ILIA partnered with model, mother of two, and entrepreneur, Jasmine Tookes, to bring to life her personal style and signature eye look using ILIA's award-winning Limitless Lash Mascara and Eye Stylus Shadow Stick, and new Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner.

"As someone with sensitive eyes, we wanted to create an eyeliner that performs as beautifully as it feels—and works for everyone," says Sasha Plavsic, Founder of ILIA. "With rich, bold pigment, a buttery glide thanks to avocado oil, and up to 24-hour waterproof wear, it gives you the confidence of long-lasting color in a formula that's comfortable enough for sensitive eyes and the waterline. Our vision of empowering our community to express themselves with confidence and ease using Thru Line really comes to life with the look created by Jasmine, who is a long-time fan of ILIA."

"I've always loved doing my own makeup, especially a warm, smoky eye. If I hadn't become a model, I truly think I would have been a makeup artist. Because I'm so intentional about what goes into my makeup bag, ILIA has been one of my staple brands for years, from the beginning of my career to now balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship as a new founder," says Tookes. "These days, I rely on products that are high-performing, and work with my sensitive skin. Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner makes creating my signature eye look effortless, whether I'm going for something soft and everyday or more bold and defined. I can wear it on my lid and waterline without irritating my eyes, which has completely changed the wearability of my favorite eye looks that I also pair with ILIA's Eye Stylus Shadow Stick and Limitless Lash Mascara."

In addition to Tookes, ILIA partnered with three artists—Rory Gevis, Karo Kangas, and Kelsey Lu— whose practices span distinct creative worlds, from painting to makeup artistry to music to bring the creativity of Thru Line to the forefront in this campaign. Inspired by the connection between beauty and art, ILIA celebrates these shared sources of creativity through a collaboration that brings each artist's unique perspective to life using Thru Line, showcasing the eyeliner as a tool for self-expression.

To accompany Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner, ILIA is also introducing the Angled Line + Smudge Brush and the Dual Sharpener. The Angled Line + Smudge Brush is a dual-sided brush designed for liner application and blending. The angled brush creates everything from a soft cat eye to precise definition, while the smudge end softens and diffuses color for a more lived-in look. The Dual Sharpener is a dual-blade sharpener designed to create a precise point for both Thru Line and ILIA's Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon, helping ensure smooth, effortless application every time. Made from 100% recycled plastic and durable stainless steel, this new sharpener features a built-in blade-cleaning tool and a cover to capture shavings.

Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner retails for $26 per shade and is available to shop today on ILIABeauty.com and select retailers to follow. The Angled Line + Smudge Brush retails for $28 and the Dual Sharpener retails for $8, available on ILIABeauty.com.

To celebrate the launch, ILIA presents The Art of the Eye Atelier, an immersive event series where beauty and creative expression converge. Launching in Los Angeles (August 1–2) before traveling to Boston (September 12) and Greenwich (September 26), the Atelier invites the local community to discover Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner alongside Limitless Lash Mascara and Eye Stylus Shadow Stick and create personalized eye looks that merge the worlds of makeup and art. For more information on attending The Art of the Eye Atelier, follow @iliabeauty on Instagram.

ABOUT ILIA BEAUTY

ILIA Beauty creates makeup that makes your skin better. With transparency as the guide and color as the vehicle, ILIA challenges the conventions of clean beauty to create something radically new—through safe and potent formulas with carefully-selected ingredients meant to perform harmoniously and to protect your skin. Known for innovative, cult-favorite products like Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 and Limitless Lash Mascara, ILIA's formulas seamlessly blend efficacy and innovation. Clean and cruelty-free, each swipe of skincare powered makeup is designed to change your skin for the better with fuss-free formulas for real life. Founder Sasha Plavsic started the brand in Vancouver, Canada, and grew it while living in California, where it is now headquartered in Laguna Beach.

ABOUT CLEAN AT ILIA

At ILIA, we believe clean beauty is thoughtful beauty. That not every natural ingredient is good for the skin, nor is every synthetic bad. And that since 'clean' isn't a regulated term, it means something different to everyone. Here's what it means to us:

We design formulas to change your skin for the better. We choose ingredients with sensitive skin in mind, so they can benefit anyone's skin.

We use safely selected ingredients. We do this by consulting a multitude of research and working with chemistry and regulatory experts to inform which ingredients are proven to be safest for humans. Some of these ingredients are natural, some are organic, and some are synthetic. It takes all of them working in harmony to develop safe, effective formulas that don't compromise on performance and put your skin first.

We're fragrance-conscious. Fragrance can be one of the biggest skin disruptors. We avoid using fragrance in the majority of our products, especially complexion, and disclose it whenever we do use fragrance.

We're committed to transparency. While it isn't required in the U.S., we disclose all ingredients and derivatives in our ingredient lists. Our products adhere to worldwide regulatory standards in the countries where they're sold. They're also Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, and formulated with a restrictive list of ingredients focused on safety.

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SOURCE ILIA Beauty