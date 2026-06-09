HAIM Teams up with ILIA in Their First-Ever Beauty Campaign Celebrating Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

The campaign features a view of the sisters' experiences with sensitive skin, using an intragenerational lens to highlight Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 as HAIM's ultimate essential for effortless beauty anytime, anywhere. The film spotlights the sisters' deep connection to the brand and the ease of their everyday routines together. The campaign will live on ILIABeauty.com, as well as ILIA and HAIM's social channels.

The collaboration, which is HAIM's first-ever beauty partnership, came about authentically—born from the sisters' search for skin-soothing makeup. They were drawn to ILIA's thoughtful, effective formulas and, over time, developed a relationship with the brand.

"We've been longtime fans of ILIA, especially the Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40," said HAIM. "When we're on tour, we do our own makeup and we're pretty much always in a rush, so having products that are quick and easy is everything. We all go for pretty natural makeup looks, so the Skin Tint is perfect. It hides blemishes really well, but still lets our freckles show through. It's makeup, it's skincare, it's SPF, it honestly has it all. Especially when we're performing outside, it's a must."

Beloved as the original Skin Tint, ILIA's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 combines potent skincare, makeup, and mineral SPF 40 protection for the ideal all-in-one for sensitive skin. Designed with a barrier-first approach to hydration, the formula blends hyaluronic acid and Squalane to help support and strengthen the skin barrier while delivering a healthy finish. This gentle, skin-soothing formula is also powered by allantoin to help comfort skin and visibly reduce the look of redness for a calmer, more even complexion. Mineral SPF 40 and antioxidant-rich ingredients work together to help defend against daily stressors like UV exposure and pollution, which can weaken the skin barrier and trigger sensitivity. This all-in-one essential simplifies your routine and is clinically shown to instantly improve the look of skin while delivering visible benefits over time.

In a consumer perception study of 50 people; immediately (*); after 28 days (**), after 28 days for participants with sensitive skin(***):

100% said moisture was boosted*

96% said it immediately hydrates skin and smooths skin texture*

100% agreed the product smooths skin texture, minimizes the appearance of pores and evens skin tone**

100% agreed the product doesn't aggravate the skin**

100% agree does not make my skin react, helped improve skin redness, and doesn't make my acne-prone skin break out***

"The idea for Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 came from a genuine need. I was a new mother, with a history of sensitive skin, who simply didn't have enough time in the day and needed an all-in-one product to get me out the door faster," said Sasha Plavsic, Founder of ILIA. "Fast forward to now, artists like HAIM have trusted Skin Tint to make their skin better for years, which is an honor for someone like me, who takes creative inspiration from music, personally and in the product development process. Skin Tint and HAIM's relationship with it captures the essence of ILIA—creating makeup that makes your skin better, and your routine easier."

ABOUT ILIA BEAUTY

ILIA Beauty creates makeup that makes your skin better. With transparency as the guide and color as the vehicle, ILIA challenges the conventions of clean beauty to create something radically new—through safe and potent formulas with carefully-selected ingredients meant to perform harmoniously and to protect your skin. Known for innovative, cult-favorite products like Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 and Limitless Lash Mascara, ILIA's formulas seamlessly blend efficacy and innovation. Clean and cruelty-free, each swipe of skincare powered makeup is designed to change your skin for the better with fuss-free formulas for real life. Founder Sasha Plavsic started the brand in Vancouver, Canada, and grew it while living in California, where it is now headquartered in Laguna Beach.

ABOUT CLEAN AT ILIA

At ILIA, we believe clean beauty is thoughtful beauty. That not every natural ingredient is good for the skin, nor is every synthetic bad. And that since 'clean' isn't a regulated term, it means something different to everyone. Here's what it means to us:

We design formulas to change your skin for the better. We choose ingredients with sensitive skin in mind, so they can benefit anyone's skin.

We use safely selected ingredients. We do this by consulting a multitude of research and working with chemistry and regulatory experts to inform which ingredients are proven to be safest for humans. Some of these ingredients are natural, some are organic, and some are synthetic. It takes all of them working in harmony to develop safe, effective formulas that don't compromise on performance and put your skin first.

We're fragrance-conscious. Fragrance can be one of the biggest skin disruptors. We avoid using fragrance in the majority of our products, especially complexion, and disclose it whenever we do use fragrance.

We're committed to transparency. While it isn't required in the U.S., we disclose all ingredients and derivatives in our ingredient lists. Our products adhere to worldwide regulatory standards in the countries where they're sold. They're also Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, and formulated with a restrictive list of ingredients focused on safety.

ABOUT HAIM

Multiplatinum trio HAIM is comprised of sisters Danielle, Este and Alana. BRIT Award-winners and five-time GRAMMY nominees, HAIM's 2025 acclaimed release I quit was nominated for Best Rock Album, making them the first all-female band to be nominated in this category. I quit is the follow up to their lauded 2021 album Women In Music Pt III that also made them the first all-female rock group to be nominated for Album of the Year. Renowned for their high energy live performances, HAIM have toured the world playing headline shows and festival stages including Primavera Sound, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and more.

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SOURCE ILIA Beauty