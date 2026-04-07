ILIA Beauty Launches NEW Sun Serum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Powered by seven molecular weights of Hyaluronic Acid, a multi-depth hydrator that draws and locks moisture into the skin, and Aquaxyl, a plant-derived complex that reinforces the skin's moisture barrier and prevents water loss, this formula is the perfect lightweight layer in your morning routine. Sun Serum's advanced formula strengthens the skin's barrier, while controlling oil and shine—Echinacea Purpurea and Rhodiola Rosea extracts slow the overproduction of sebum without disrupting the skin, keeping skin balanced and protected. It delivers extended broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB, visible, and infrared light, while boosting moisture for up to 24 hours and controlling oil and shine for up to 8 hours. Featuring a lightweight gel-cream that transforms into a refreshing water-burst texture, Sun Serum leaves skin cool and instantly quenched.

"Sun Serum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 is your new daily driver," says ILIA Founder, Sasha Plavsic. "It's your elevated protection for everyday that you don't feel or smell. A standalone SPF has been our top requested product from our customers, taking over three years to get the texture and finish just right. It's unlike any everyday mineral SPF 50 on the market—a refreshing water-burst texture that helps skin feel like skin, bringing together sensorial skincare and high-performance SPF 50 that moves with you."

In a consumer perception study of 53 people; immediately (*); after 12 hours (**). In a 21-day instrumental study of 21 people (***):

100% said it's lightweight + comfortable*

100% said it hydrates skin all day**

98% said it controls shine all day**

Clinically proven to strengthen the skin barrier***

Sun Serum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 is a clean, safe for sensitive skin, non-comedogenic, dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, vegan, and cruelty-free product, that is the perfect skin prep to pair with Skin Blur Concealer. Available in two flexible shades —Light-Medium and Medium-Deep.

Priced at $40, Sun Serum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 launches on April 7 exclusively at Sephora.com and iliabeauty.com with in store availability at Sephora beginning April 30.

ABOUT ILIA BEAUTY

ILIA Beauty creates makeup that makes your skin better. With transparency as the guide and color as the vehicle, ILIA challenges the conventions of clean beauty to create something radically new—through safe and potent formulas with carefully-selected ingredients meant to perform harmoniously and to protect your skin. Known for innovative, cult-favorite products like Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 and Limitless Lash Mascara, ILIA's formulas seamlessly blend efficacy and innovation. Clean and cruelty-free, each swipe of skincare powered makeup is designed to change your skin for the better with fuss-free formulas for real life. Founder Sasha Plavsic started the brand in Vancouver, Canada, and grew it while living in California, where it is now headquartered in Laguna Beach.

ABOUT CLEAN AT ILIA

At ILIA, we believe clean beauty is thoughtful beauty. That not every natural ingredient is good for the skin, nor is every synthetic bad. And that since 'clean' isn't a regulated term, it means something different to everyone. Here's what it means to us:

We design formulas to change your skin for the better. We choose ingredients with sensitive skin in mind, so they can benefit anyone's skin.

We use safely selected ingredients. We do this by consulting a multitude of research and working with chemistry and regulatory experts to inform which ingredients are proven to be safest for humans. Some of these ingredients are natural, some are organic, and some are synthetic. It takes all of them working in harmony to develop safe, effective formulas that don't compromise on performance and put your skin first.

We're fragrance-conscious. Fragrance can be one of the biggest skin disruptors. We avoid using fragrance in the majority of our products, especially complexion, and disclose it whenever we do use fragrance.

We're committed to transparency. While it isn't required in the U.S., we disclose all ingredients and derivatives in our ingredient lists. Our products adhere to worldwide regulatory standards in the countries where they're sold. They're also Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, and formulated with a restrictive list of ingredients focused on safety.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE ILIA Beauty