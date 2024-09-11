ILiAD DLE Tech Operating at Scale at SLB Project

Successful Operation at SLB's Clayton Valley, Nevada Demonstration Plant

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ILiAD Technologies, LLC celebrates the use of its direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology at scale at SLB's (NYSE: SLB) Clayton Valley Demonstration Plant, producing high-purity, battery-grade lithium. This comes as SLB announced the successful completion of its integrated technology solution at its demonstration plant in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

ILiAD's technology was integral to the success of the Clayton Valley operation. The SLB sustainable lithium production solution integrates DLE, concentration and conversion technologies, to deliver a 500 times faster production time, enhanced lithium recovery rates of 96 percent and significant improvements in sustainable operations with reduced land and water use.

The brine was also processed at a low temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit, illustrating ILiAD's highly efficient process, which can be optimized across a wide range of projects and process conditions.

SLB's Clayton Valley Plant was commissioned in March 2024. The demonstration phase operated at one-tenth of a full commercial scale.

"A big congratulations to SLB in their successful demonstration phase," said ILiAD Technologies CEO Samuel Moore. "We are so proud that our ILiAD Technology Platform was a key part of SLB's demonstration that supports environmentally responsible and commercially advantageous lithium production to pave the way for a sustainable energy transition."

Earlier this year, ILiAD Technologies, LLC, a subsidiary of EnergySource Minerals (ESM), announced the successful close of their funding round with a significant investment from global technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB).

ILiAD's highly efficient and flexible extraction technology can be used to recover high-purity lithium chloride from lithium-laden brine resources around the world. The physical footprint, carbon emissions and water use associated with operations is a fraction of those needed compared to traditional lithium extraction methods.

ABOUT ILiAD TECHNOLOGIES

ESM ILiAD is a private direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology company affiliated with EnergySource Minerals. The company licenses the ILiAD Technology Platform, a proprietary breakthrough technology which combines a superior lithium selective adsorbent with continuous countercurrent bed processing to deliver a unique, patented solution capable of concentrating and treating a vast range of lithium laden brines under a wide variety of conditions. The technology is poised to be deployed globally to sustainably produce lithium to meet the immense and growing demand for its use in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.

ESM shareholders are TechMet Limited, a leading technology metals investment company with a portfolio of assets that responsibly produce, process and recycle the metals that are critical to the global energy transition and the electric vehicle revolution; SLB New Energy, a global technology company driving energy innovation to accelerate decarbonization; Catalyst Geothermal LLC and LiNergy LLC, both U.S. based private investors in new energy technologies; and Mercury NZ Ltd., a New Zealand electricity generation and multi-product utility retailer.

For more information, visit: https://www.iliadtech.com/.

Media Contact:

ILiAD Technologies: John Horstman | [email protected] | +1 (224) 430-1910

