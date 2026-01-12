ILiAD Technologies Deploys Advanced DLE Pilot at Rio Tinto's Sal de Vida

In-field demonstration program launches with Rio Tinto in Argentina

EL CENTRO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ILiAD Technologies today announced the deployment of its advanced Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) pilot unit at Rio Tinto's Sal de Vida site in Catamarca, Argentina.

The program will demonstrate the long-term performance of ILiAD's proprietary DLE technology, including the latest ILiAD+ enhancements, across a range of Rio Tinto brines. This pilot marks a key milestone for ILiAD in showcasing the scalability, efficiency and selectivity of its processes under real-world operating conditions.

"We are excited to transition into this in-field program with Rio Tinto. Our latest advancements in DLE offer significant project savings, and this test deployment gives us the opportunity to showcase that performance directly," said Samuel Moore, Chief Executive Officer of ILiAD Technologies.

ILiAD has invested heavily in Argentina, building a local presence and capabilities to support deployment at scale. Moore added, "Argentina is an important market for ILiAD. We look forward to working alongside Rio Tinto's team to show what our technology can deliver."

This deployment builds on the strategic partnership established when Rio Tinto (then Livent) invested in ILiAD in 2023. The collaboration underscores the rising importance of high-performance DLE technologies in securing lithium supply to meet surging global demand for electric vehicles and energy storage.

"This pilot represents an exciting next step in our collaboration with ILiAD," said Barbara Fochtman, Managing Director, Rio Tinto Lithium. "With more than 30 years of operating DLE at commercial scale, we have the know-how and experience to evaluate new technologies and integrate them with proven processes. That combination is essential to advancing efficient, sustainable lithium production and delivering for our customers."

ILiAD's technology works across nearly all brine types globally, combining industry-leading impurity rejection with high recovery rates and low water consumption. This approach delivers a scalable, sustainable solution to meet growing lithium demand worldwide.

About ILiAD Technologies

ILiAD Technologies, LLC is a private direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology company affiliated with EnergySource Minerals (ESM). The company licenses the ILiAD Technology Platform, a proprietary breakthrough technology which combines a superior lithium selective adsorbent with continuous countercurrent bed processing to deliver a unique, patented solution capable of concentrating and treating a vast range of lithium laden brines under a wide variety of conditions. The technology is poised to be deployed globally to sustainably produce lithium to meet the immense and growing demand for its use in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries. In addition to ESM, shareholders in ILiAD Technologies include Rio Tinto and SLB. For more information, visit: https://www.iliadtech.com/

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto operates in 35 countries where our 60,000+ employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium, lithium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries.

We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work. Today, our business relies on technology such as automation and artificial intelligence to help us run safer, more efficient operations and leave a lighter footprint.

Media Contacts

ILiAD Technologies: John Horstman | [email protected] | +1 (224) 430-1910

Rio Tinto: Jesse Riseborough, Media Relations, US & Latin America | [email protected] | M +1 (202) 394-9480

