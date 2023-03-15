ILIFE brings a self-emptying station to its latest robot vacuum and updates its vacuum lineup

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIFE Technology, a world-leading manufacturer and innovator specializing in household cleaning devices, extends its product line to T-series by releasing its newest self-empty robotic vacuum cleaner T10s today. The new product comes with a self-empty station and brings customers 60 days of hands-free cleaning. It will meet the needs for most customers with a surprising price.

High-Performance Self-Emptying Station: Featuring up to 20KPa cyclone dust-collection technology, the self-empty station thoroughly empties the robot's dustbin in 20 seconds after cleanup in a more efficient way without clogging. The large-volume disposable 2.5L dust bag can hold up to 60 days of dust and debris. So users merely need to empty the dust bag to enjoy total 60 days of hands-free convenience.

Precise LiDAR Navigation with 2X Quicker Mapping: With 4K/S SLAM LiDAR navigation, the robot intelligently maps home floors within seconds and creates the most efficient cleaning path to ensure higher coverage. It can scan and save up to 5 floor maps and users can customize the cleaning mode, suction level, and water level for each room. Equipped with advanced anti-collision sensors, T10s also dodges daily objects on its cleaning way and detects narrow spaces to avoid getting stuck thanks to its ultra-slim design and strong anti-tangling ability.

Remarkable Cleaning with Advanced App Features: Powered by 3000Pa suction, the robot's 2-in-1 vacuum & mop combo effortlessly captures debris, particles, dust, and stubborn stains for a deep clean on multi-surface from hardwood floors to carpets with its automatic carpet suction boost. Users can get a customized clean based on needs to set up schedules, no-go zones, and more via the app with enhanced features. Alternatively, users can instruct the robot with just a few words by using Alexa or Google Home, "Hey, Alexa, turn on ILIFE robot" to enjoy home cleaning.

Availability&Affordability: T10s is now available for purchase on Amazon and ILIFE official store. Buyers can save $120 with coupon at only $399.99 today for early bird benefit.

Earlier this month, ILIFE also updated its wet-dry vacuum lineup with the ILIFE W90, a 3-in-1 wet dry vacuum cleaner aiming at daily hard floor cleaning, which can vacuum, mop, and wash simultaneously. Though only launched a few days, it was welcomed by the customers with positive feedback. The product is available on Amazon and ILIFE's official store. It generally retails for $249.99, but buyers can save big at only $179.99.



Founded in 2010, ILIFE Technology is an intelligent cleaning company focus on cleaning products including robot vacuums, floor washing machine and cordless vacuum cleaners. Follow us on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram. For more information, please visit: https://www.iliferobot.com/.

