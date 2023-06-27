ILINX Eliminates Blind Spots with Credit Union Focused Solutions

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Engage 2023 event from June 28-30, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.

Organized by the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU), Engage is an annual gathering of credit union professionals, industry experts, and solution providers, aimed at fostering collaboration and showcasing the latest technologies transforming the financial industry. ImageSource is excited to demonstrate cutting-edge process-innovation solutions that enhance operational efficiency and streamline document-intensive processes for financial services providers.

During the event, ImageSource will be highlighting solutions built on the ILINX platform, tailored to address the unique challenges faced by financial cooperatives. Informed by existing partnerships with credit unions, ImageSource's solutions are designed to eliminate blind spots in business decision-making by seamlessly integrating with existing core systems. They give credit unions a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving financial landscape by enhancing digital experiences for members.

"We understand the importance of streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and delivering exceptional member experiences. Engage 2023 provides us with a platform to showcase the transformative power of our solutions to the industry leaders positioned to gain the most benefit from them," says Marni Carmichael, ImageSource VP of Marketing.

ImageSource invites all Engage 2023 attendees to meet at all networking events to discuss cutting-edge solutions, interact with experts in financial services process innovation, and learn how their offerings can drive operational excellence and measurable results for credit unions.

About ImageSource
ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273

