ILINX Engage Is a Game-Changer for Internal Productivity and Process Innovation

News provided by

Imagesource, Inc

06 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., manufacturer of ILINX – the world's most flexible process improvement platform, proudly announces the successful implementation of ILINX Engage into its own internal processes, revolutionizing the employee experience and company productivity. The software's cutting-edge capabilities give ImageSource a competitive advantage by streamlining internal workflows and optimizing cross-team collaboration.

Continue Reading

The implementation was inspired when ImageSource recognized the transformative benefits that ILINX Engage delivers for customer-partners and its potential to enhance internal productivity in Sales, Marketing, Project Management, Development, Support, and other key areas. ILINX Engage enables organizations to create unique, streamlined experiences based on the role of each user. Disparate system information is integrated and visualized while core resources are surfaced, so all users see relevant information and applications in one screen.

"ILINX Engage has been a game-changer for our department. The implementation has improved our employee experiences and internal processes, especially in new employee onboarding. It has eliminated the need to navigate through multiple applications and web pages, allowing us to focus on what truly matters." – Ryan Keller, CIO, ImageSource

With ILINX Engage, ImageSource has no more blind spots in data visibility. Because it surfaces real-time information, leaders can rapidly make informed business decisions.

Employees get right to It. There's no more jumping between applications or sifting through browser bookmarks to get things done. ILINX Engage unites applications and workflows in one intuitive, role-based experience – reducing distractions and allowing individuals and the organization to achieve more overall.

They never waste a window. ILINX Engage supports multiple personas from one platform with a single system that tailors unique user experiences to distinct job functions. This unified presentation of applications and services enables all employees, in every role, to make the most of every interaction.

ImageSource is evolving with ease. ILINX Engage seamlessly integrates disparate and legacy systems, allowing the organization to modernize without the need to rip and replace. The software's low code/no code architecture facilitates quick new experience configuration and publishing without heavy IT support.

ImageSource CEO Terry Sutherland states "I am thrilled with the positive impact that ILINX Engage has on our internal operations. By implementing this process innovation, we have enhanced collaboration, accelerated productivity, and paved the way for new, creative product development that will ultimately allow us to deliver more effectively for our customer-partners."

About ImageSource  
ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273 

SOURCE Imagesource, Inc

Also from this source

ImageSource Announces Re-Launch of the ILINX LinkedIn User Community-focused on helping organizations make process innovation easy with the ILINX platform

ImageSource Highlights Quinault Indian Nation Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.