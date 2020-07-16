iList Puts Tech to Work to Reimagine and Streamline the Home Selling Experience to Benefit Both Agents and Sellers

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to residential real estate sales, not much has changed over the years. Homeowners still deal with the time-consuming outdated back-and-forth with their agents and lack of transparency to the process. Now a pair of brokers who have successfully integrated tech to their own real estate practices have reimagined the experience via an interactive platform called iList.

iList was designed by brokers for home sellers. Home sellers value, list and market their home on MLS and other channels, accept and review offers, complete paperwork and track milestones from an online dashboard. The seller works with a dedicated agent who posts their For Sale sign, sets up an electronic lockbox, alerts them to offers by text or email, prepares paperwork and works with banks and lawyers. With iList, home sellers see an average savings of $8,000, according to iList founder, Joe Peterson.

Agents join the platform by subscription - choosing from options based on their knowledge of the market where they work. iList's automated software encompasses intelligent marketing and advanced lead generation and productivity tools. It allows them to manage day-to-day activities, marketing and lead generation via its Done-For-You Workflows. The platform means agents can streamline time-consuming tasks and pay more attention to creative client solutions and relationship-building.

"Being an early adopter of tech tools has given me a decided advantage in my career," said Peterson. "Technology has rendered the traditional home selling experience obsolete. iList allows agents to provide a higher level of client service and frees up more of their time so they can earn more. Likewise, home sellers have a more efficient, affordable and transparent experience. Something that's been sorely lacking."

Peterson is a serial entrepreneur who, for the past 20 years, has developed residential real estate innovations based on his broad experience in the field. Licensed as a broker in 11 states, he is also founder of The Property Shop, a full-service real estate owned brokerage, and a broker with Briko Realty Services.

Louis Taylor joined his team after working with Peterson in other real estate ventures. He is certified per the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and as a Probate Real Estate Specialist. When the housing market collapsed in 2008, he helped homeowners facing default and received a Public Trust Security Clearance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information, go to iListTech.com.

For more information, contact:

Louis Taylor, 818.849.4029 or [email protected]

SOURCE iList

Related Links

ilisttech.com

