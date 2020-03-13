Ilitch Holdings, Inc. Commits $1 Million To Support Part-Time Event Colleagues

DETROIT, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this time of uncertainty, we are committed to standing with and supporting our dedicated and hardworking colleagues and providing them and their families the reassurance they deserve.

The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, 313 Presents, Fox Theatre, and Little Caesars Arena have set up a $1 million fund to cover one month's wages for our part-time staff for games, concerts, and events that they would have otherwise worked were it not for the recent cancellations and postponements caused by the coronavirus crisis. In other words, if they were scheduled to work at an event that has been cancelled in the next month, they will be paid. Where there are opportunities, arena staff will be moved into other roles.

This fund will cover our part-time colleagues' wages for the Red Wings four home games that were paused; Detroit Pistons eight home games that were suspended; and for the Detroit Tigers six Spring Training games that were cancelled at Publix Field at Joker Merchant Stadium in Lakeland, FL. This also will include our Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre colleagues impacted by the postponement of concerts and events, which currently includes:

Little Big Town, March 12 at Fox Theatre

at Fox Theatre WWE Friday Night Smackdown, March 13 at Little Caesars Arena

at Little Caesars Arena 14 th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, March 14 at Fox Theatre

Annual Motor City Blues Festival, at Fox Theatre Zac Brown Band , March 14 at Little Caesars Arena

, at Little Caesars Arena March Badness, March 15 at Little Caesars Arena

at Little Caesars Arena Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out, March 19 at Little Caesars Arena

at Little Caesars Arena Blake Shelton , March 21 at Little Caesars Arena

, at Little Caesars Arena Festival of Laughs, March 21 at Fox Theatre

at Fox Theatre Billie Eilish, March 23 at Little Caesars Arena

at Little Caesars Arena RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles, March 27 at Fox Theatre

at Fox Theatre The Bachelor Live on Stage, April 4 at Fox Theatre

at Fox Theatre NCAA Frozen Four, April 9 and 11, at Little Caesars Arena (cancelled)

Our sincere hope is that this provides comfort to our colleagues in this difficult time. When events resume, we look forward to our colleagues being safely back to work as normal.

SOURCE Ilitch Holdings, Inc.