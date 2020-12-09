I'll Be Home for Christmas...Next Year, Say The 80% of Americans Who Changed or Canceled Their 2020 Holiday Travel Plans

That's why Hotwire built a "Happy Next Holidays" generator, to create customized messages that will break the bad news and are guaranteed to let Mom down gently. Creating a custom message will also automatically enter you into a sweepstakes for the chance to make things up to your loved ones in 2021 with the ultimate "IOU-trip" (I Owe You a trip) for the entire family. Hotwire will cover travel expenses like flights and your swanky hotel, and since experiences are what make a family reunion one to remember, they're throwing in an extra $15,580 in cash so you can make up for those activities missed in 2020. 2

Hotwire holiday giveaway: Win a $25k IOU trip when you tell Mom you can't make it home this year

Perhaps most importantly, Hotwire will help you remind Mom (or whoever you're letting down this year) that you still love them, even from a distance. They'll create a personalized can't-miss billboard, flyover plane banner, or equivalent somewhere your loved one will be sure to notice3. No more procrastination required!

How it works:

Head to happynextholidays.hotwire.com and follow the prompts to create your 'Happy Next Holidays' message. Messages are created when you complete and submit the registration form to enter Hotwire's Happy Next Holidays Sweepstakes. Select how you'd like Hotwire to generate the news for you: email, text message, postcard, or share to social. All participants will get the chance to win the ultimate IOU holiday gift. Hotwire will select one grand prize winner to receive a personalized public sign for Mom to see, as well as an IOU trip for the whole family to redeem in the future. Additionally, the first 100 participants will receive a special coupon to apply toward future travel on Hotwire.

The IOU trip:

The grand IOU prize is redeemable for a future family getaway including a swanky hotel and airfare to a domestic destination of the winner's choice.

Hotwire is helping you spoil Mom and travel in style, with an additional $15,580 in cash to eat, drink and enjoy every experience your chosen destination has to offer.

"We know that this year has been tough on everyone, to say the least, and people are really feeling the stress as we head into the holiday season -- a time that under normal circumstances, we reunite with family and friends from around the country," said Nick Graham, head of Hotwire. "While a trip home might not be in the cards this year, we're committed to giving travelers something to look forward to and a little comic relief in the meantime. Hotwire's awesome deals will be there for you when you're ready to get back out there!"

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site and app. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. was one of the first online travel sites to work with suppliers directly to book unsold inventory. By simply hiding the brand name, Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, and flights.

Hotwire is an operating company within Expedia Group. For more information, visit www.hotwire.com.

