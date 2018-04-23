Illenium Song "Crawl Outta Love Ft. Annika Wells" Wins the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) Grand Prize

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Songwriting Competition (ISC), widely recognized as the most prestigious and respected songwriting competition in the world, is pleased to announce its 2017 winners. Created in 2002, ISC received more than 16,000 entries from almost 140 countries.

The Grand Prize winners this year are Nicholas Miller (better known as Illenium), Annika Wells, Kate Morgan, and Michael Biancaniello for the song "Crawl Outta Love Ft. Annika Wells." The Grand Prize consists of $25,000 cash (USD) and over $35,000 in additional prizes.

ISC 2017 Grand Prize Winners: Nicholas Miller, Annika Wells, Kate Morgan, Michael Biancaniello

In just a few short years, Illenium has quickly propelled himself to the forefront of the EDM scene, becoming one of the dance community's most beloved artists. Known for writing songs that display beauty, complexity, and emotional depth, Illenium's impeccable sound design has established him as one of the best producers in the game. In addition to selling out venues and getting rave reviews on his headlining tours, Illenium has also performed at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and EDC, among others. He is currently playing Coachella for the first time.

"I am so honored to win the International Songwriting Competition," says Illenium. "All the writers and I really fell in love with this song, and we're happy that everyone loved it just as much!"

In addition to Illenium, the other songwriters for "Crawl Outta Love" include: Annika Wells, a young and talented singer and songwriter who is the featured vocalist on the winning song (her debut single "Break" has racked up over 9 million listens on Spotify); Kate Morgan, a singer who has been co-writing songs in LA and last year released her own single "Soul In Your Pocket"; and Michael Biancaniello, an accomplished producer, songwriter, and guitarist who has worked on hit records for Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, 5 Seconds of Summer, and many more.

ISC honors 71 winners total, with prizes awarded to First, Second, and Third Place in 23 categories, plus an overall Grand Prize winner and a Peoples' Voice winner, selected by public vote. An additional 274 winners are recognized with an Honorable Mention. Prizes include more than $175,000 in cash and merchandise.

Previous ISC winners include: Vance Joy, Bastille, Passenger, Kate Miller-Heidke, Lindsey Stirling, Gotye, The Band Perry, Kasey Chambers, Lupe Fiasco, Rachel Bloom, Gin Wigmore, Kimbra, Gregory Porter, Kehlani, For King & Country, and many more.

For a complete list of ISC 2017 winners and to hear the winning songs, go to: http://www.songwritingcompetition.com/winners.

The 2017 judges include: Lorde; Tom Waits; Ziggy Marley; American Authors; Nancy Wilson (Heart); Martie Maguire (Dixie Chicks); Booker T. Jones; The Mavericks; Sara Evans; Bastille; Keane; Hardwell; Danilo Perez; Billy Cobham; Gerald Casale (Devo); Natalie Grant; Krewella; Matt Nathanson; Kaskade; John Mayall; Lonnie Liston Smith; Walter Trout; Gregg Nadel (President, Elektra Records); Seymour Stein (Chairman/CEO, Sire Records); Daniel Glass (President, Glassnote Records); John Esposito (Chairman/CEO, Warner Music Nashville); John Burk (President, Concord Label Group); and many more.

ISC is sponsored by: AKG By Harman; Berklee College of Music; Celebrity Access; D'Addario; Dark Horse Institute; Disc Makers; Eventric; Gig Salad; JBL Professional by Harman; Lurrsen Mastering; Merch Cat; Musician Wellness; Musician's Institute; ONErpm; PreSonus; SongU.com; Sweetwater Sound; PAWW Premium Sound; and Tunedly.

For more information and to enter, visit https://www.songwritingcompetition.com.

