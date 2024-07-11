ILLICIT ELIXIRS LAUNCHES BELLA THORNE'S NAUGHTY BEHAVIOR CITRUS FLAVOR

Newest Addition to the Fruit-Forward Line in the Award-Winning Brand

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning functional beverage brand, Illicit Elixirs, in partnership with actress, director, and entrepreneur, Bella Thorne, proudly announces the release of Bella Thorne's Naughty Behavior Citrus Flavor. The newest addition to the lineup of fruit-forward flavors features a combination of blood orange and prickly pear, along with the brand's signature proprietary blend of DopaJoy™, a mix of supplements, amino acids and antioxidants specially formulated to support the production of dopamine.

This marks the brands first engagement with the entertainment industry, and sets the bar for future activations as part of their Talent Tastemaker program. It also further enhances Illicit Elixirs' approach to bringing the FUN to the functional beverage category, while maintaining the brands commitment to providing ready to drink beverages that have real fruit juice and fizz, and are also free of caffeine, alcohol, GMOs and artificial sweeteners.

"It's fun to have found a brand that truly entices all your senses, from Illicit Elixirs' creative flavor blends to the cutting edge branding and marketing, it all comes together to put the drinks at the forefront of the functional beverage category," says Bella Thorne. "I'm really excited to finally introduce Naughty Behavior Citrus Flavor to the public, and share our collaboration with fans and new audiences nationwide."

Thorne's work has ranged from movies and television series to commercials and music. Her breakout role as the young dancer CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up! along with her award-winning role in the TV series My Own Worst Enemy solidified her stature as a pop culture icon early in her career. Expanding her creative horizons, Thorne is also an accomplished director and short film producer, and recently launched her jewelry brand, THORNE. Her short film "Paint Her Red" (2023) premiered at the Taormina Film Festival to industry acclaim and won Best Director at the Mammoth Film Festival in 2024. In May 2024, she was honored as the Global Youth Ambassador for amfAR.

"Bella has been a blast to work with as our first ever Talent Tastemaker," says Illicit Elixirs Co-Founder and CMO, Jason Gaboriau. "Both her and her team have supported our vision to infuse pop culture into our cans, in a fun, flirty and meaningful way, and we're looking forward to continuing to engage with the entertainment industry in new and exciting ways."

In less than a year, the functional beverage company has already garnered significant attention from consumers and industry leaders. Illicit Elixirs took home Best New Beverage Concept at the 2024 InnoBev Awards, which took place this past spring in London at the UK Soft Drinks Conference. The brand also recently announced an extensive distribution partnership with Walmart.

Illicit Elixirs inaugural line up of four fruit-forward flavors - Let's Party Peaches, Watermelon Lime Thirst Trap, Late Night Fruity Call, Vegas Debauch-A-Berry - are currently available online and with key ecommerce partners including Walmart and Amazon. Special 12-packs of Bella Thorne's Naughty Behavior Citrus Flavor, along with the other flavors, will be available to purchase on Amazon Prime Day.

To learn more about how to treat the mind and the body to something new and exciting, please visit Illicit Elixirs at www.illicitelixirs.com.

ABOUT ILLICIT ELIXIRS

Illicit Elixirs is a line of great tasting, ready-to-drink beverages that are designed to support dopamine production. Dopamine is the "happy hormone" that plays an important role in your brain to regulate many body functions including memory, movement, motivation, mood, attention and more. Each flavor of Illicit Elixirs contains DopaJoy™, a proprietary formula of functional ingredients including vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Illicit Elixirs' goal is to bring "happy hedonism" to consumers, encouraging them to indulge in an array of fun and functional ready-to-drink beverages. Each flavor is fruit-forward, lower in calories, with no artificial sweeteners or caffeine and can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with cocktails. To learn more, please visit www.illicitelixirs.com.

SOURCE Illicit Elixirs