Illicit Elixirs Wants to be YOUR Fun, Fruity, Fizzy Summer Fling!

The Ready-to-Drink Functional Beverage Line Launches Multi-Pronged Interactive Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning functional beverage brand, Illicit Elixirs , is gearing up to have the most epic summer ever, and helping fans of the brand do so as well. Rolling out nationwide, Illicit Elixirs is stepping up their game as the ultimate wingperson, helping consumers find their summer flings through fun and flirty activations. From hosting an in-person speed dating event and curating a sexy summer playlist to social media giveaways and new cocktail and mocktail recipes, Illicit Elixirs knows what it takes to get (real fruit) "juices" flowing.

Free of hassles, commitments, drama…and more importantly free of caffeine, alcohol, GMOs and artificial sweeteners, Illicit Elixirs' proprietary blend of functional ingredients coupled with real fruit juice and fizz all work together to support dopamine production. Add to that warm weather, friends and perhaps a quick fling, and consumers are set for a sensational and memorable summer.

"While our brand has always tried to be forward-thinking, there is a lot of nostalgia that we draw from to add to the happiness quotient that goes into everything we do," says Jason Gaboriau, Illicit Elixirs Co-Founder. "Summer is a core memory building time, when people typically feel more relaxed and carefree, which drives up dopamine in the brain, so it only made sense for us to find a fun way to double down and support the production of that sweet "D" (dopamine)."

The campaign officially kicks off today, the first day of summer, with the release of interactive initiatives to give consumers an extra pep in their step, including:

Get in the mood with your Summer Fling Flavor: Listen to Illicit Elixirs' specially curated Summer Fling Spotify playlist , which also offers a 25% discount code.

Listen to Illicit Elixirs' specially curated , which also offers a 25% discount code. Send Your Summer Fling a Flavor Instagram Giveaway: Post a pic and tag your fling for a chance to each receive a four-pack of Illicit Elixirs flavors.

Post a pic and tag your fling for a chance to each receive a four-pack of Illicit Elixirs flavors. Find Your Summer Fling Flavor Speed Dating Event: Try all of Illicit Elixirs' fruity, fizzy flavors and sample some of the hottest, cutest local singles at the same time for a chance to match on your favorite flavor or just your general love for all things dopamine production.

Try all of Illicit Elixirs' fruity, fizzy flavors and sample some of the hottest, cutest local singles at the same time for a chance to match on your favorite flavor or just your general love for all things dopamine production. Give Your Summer Fling a Ring with the soon to be released "Late Night Fruity Call" texting hotline: Consumers will have the chance to interact with the brand to receive fun and flirty text messages, along with a Shopify coupon or a link to retail partners.

Consumers will have the chance to interact with the brand to receive fun and flirty text messages, along with a Shopify coupon or a link to retail partners. Entice Your Summer Fling Flavor with New Cocktail and Mocktail Recipes: Berry'd In The Sand, Cuddle on the Beach (Mocktail), Pride Parade Float FLOAT and the Not Totally Sloshed Slushie, to name a few…. which will be posted on Illicit Elixirs' social media channels throughout the summer.

Powered by a whole body health and wellness approach and in collaboration with functional neurologist, Dr. Chris Caffery, Illicit Elixirs are made with DopaJoy™ - a proprietary blend of active ingredients including supplements, amino acids and antioxidants - which is included in each can and is designed specifically to support the process of dopamine production.

To learn more about how to treat the mind and the body to something new and exciting, and to see a full list of all locations to purchase, please visit Illicit Elixirs at www.illicitelixirs.com .

ABOUT ILLICIT ELIXIRS

Illicit Elixirs is a line of great tasting, ready-to-drink beverages that are designed to support dopamine production. Dopamine is the "happy hormone" that plays an important role in your brain to regulate many body functions including memory, movement, motivation, mood, attention and more. Each flavor of Illicit Elixirs contains DopaJoy™, a proprietary formula of functional ingredients including vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Illicit Elixirs' goal is to bring "happy hedonism" to consumers, encouraging them to indulge in an array of fun and functional ready-to-drink beverages. Each flavor is fruit-forward, lower in calories, with no artificial sweeteners or caffeine and can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with cocktails. To learn more, please visit www.illicitelixirs.com .

SOURCE Illicit Elixirs