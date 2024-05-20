ILLICIT ELIXIRS WINS 'BEST NEW BEVERAGE CONCEPT' AT INNOBEV AWARDS

The Ready-to-Drink Functional Beverage Line was a Finalist in Two Additional Categories

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illicit Elixirs won Best New Beverage Concept at the 2024 InnoBev Awards , which took place in London on May 15, 2024 at the UK Soft Drinks Conference. The recently launched line of ready-to-drink functional beverages that support the production of dopamine, also came in as a finalist in two other categories, specifically Best Low/No Alcohol Drink and Best New Brand. Organized by the food and drink experts at Zenith Global , Illicit Elixirs was in competition with 182 entries from soft drinks innovators worldwide.

"It is an honor to be taking home the top prize at such a prestigious industry event," says Jason Gaboriau, Illicit Elixirs Co-Founder. "The growth and interest we've seen in our brand since we launched late last fall has gone beyond our expectations and we are incredibly grateful for the industry recognition from InnoBev as well."

Powered by a whole body health and wellness approach, Illicit Elixirs are made with real fruit juice and fizz, are free of GMOs, caffeine and artificial sweeteners, and are also nonalcoholic. The brand worked closely with functional neurologist Dr. Chris Caffery to develop DopaJoy™ - a proprietary blend of active ingredients including supplements, amino acids and antioxidants - which is included in each can and is designed specifically to support the process of dopamine production.

The InnoBev Awards recognition comes on the heels of Illicit Elixirs' major distribution announcement with Walmart , citing the beverages availability at approximately 265 brick-and-mortar stores across 41 states. The brand has seen rapid expansion throughout the United States since launching late last year, with availability in additional stores throughout Southern California, Nevada, Tennessee, Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as Chicago, IL. They are also available for purchase online at Amazon .

To learn more about how to treat the mind and the body to something new and exciting, and to see a full list of all locations to purchase, please visit Illicit Elixirs at www.illicitelixirs.com .

ABOUT ILLICIT ELIXIRS

Illicit Elixirs is a line of great tasting, ready-to-drink beverages that are designed to support dopamine production. Dopamine is the "happy hormone" that plays an important role in your brain to regulate many body functions including memory, movement, motivation, mood, attention and more. Each flavor of Illicit Elixirs contains DopaJoy™, a proprietary formula of functional ingredients including vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Illicit Elixirs' goal is to bring "happy hedonism" to consumers, encouraging them to indulge in an array of fun and functional ready-to-drink beverages. Each flavor is fruit-forward, lower in calories, with no artificial sweeteners or caffeine and can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with cocktails. To learn more, please visit www.illicitelixirs.com .

