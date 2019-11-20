IlliniCare Health Adds AMITA Health to the Ambetter Provider Network

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from IlliniCare Health, underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, is expanding its provider network in Cook and DuPage counties for its Health Insurance Marketplace product. On November 1, 2019, AMITA Health joined the Ambetter network, giving members across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs more options for receiving care. Illinois residents can access this expanded network by enrolling in Ambetter from IlliniCare Health during open enrollment now through Dec. 15.

AMITA Health represents 18 acute inpatient hospitals and 1,027 practitioners, building upon the existing provider network and enhancing Ambetter from IlliniCare Health members' access to care. This includes 115 primary care and specialist office locations across the Chicago area and 116 ancillary service locations. The addition of AMITA Health adds several care services and specialties for Ambetter from IlliniCare Health members, including advanced surgical care, imaging, behavioral health, rehabilitation, and more. Below is the full list of AMITA Health hospitals joining the Ambetter from IlliniCare Health provider network:

Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook

Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks

Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale

Adventist Medical Center La Grange

Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Holy Family Medical Center Des Plaines

Mercy Medical Center Aurora

Rehabilitation Hospital Elk Grove Village

Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Saint Francis Hospital Evanston

Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin

Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago - Saint Mary Campus

Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago - Saint Elizabeth Campus

St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee

Women & Children's Hospital Hoffman Estates

"For nearly four years, Ambetter from IlliniCare Health has offered quality healthcare coverage plans to our members," said Michael Rashid, president and CEO, IlliniCare Health. "This year, we're proud to once again help empower Illinois residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their specific healthcare needs. Our new partnership with AMITA Health enhances our ability to provide access to compassionate and coordinated healthcare that's accessible and available locally."

AMITA Health is an award-winning health system committed to delivering compassionate care to nearly 6.6 million residents in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. As a faith-based health system, AMITA Health treats the whole person, including the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual needs of the people it serves. The system continually works to identify and address community health needs, with a special focus on serving the needs of the poor, vulnerable and marginalized.

Ambetter from IlliniCare Health is committed to empowering Illinois residents to take charge of their health. This year, Ambetter plans are some of the lowest-priced in the Chicago area, and are available now during open enrollment between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from IlliniCare Health or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.illinicare.com .

About IlliniCare Health

IlliniCare Health provides Medicaid services under the HealthChoice Illinois plan. IlliniCare Health was one of six plans chosen to participate in the Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative in the greater Chicago area, providing coordinated services for those individuals dually-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Ambetter from IlliniCare Health (underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, an affiliated company) offers plans that target low-income individuals who are seeking affordable, quality health coverage on the Illinois Marketplace. For more information, visit www.IlliniCare.com.

SOURCE IlliniCare Health

Related Links

https://www.illinicare.com

