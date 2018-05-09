IlliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

In the acute care setting category, IlliniCare Health's Transition of Excellence Program was awarded the Care Coordination – Case Management and Social Services award. This award is given to the best case management program that works collaboratively with patients and the healthcare team to ensure patients receive safe, quality, evidence-based care in the least restrictive setting.

The Transition of Excellence Program was also honored with the Community Programs award in the outstanding achievement in care transitions category. This award is given to outreach health programs supporting wellness, condition management and treatment adherence.

The Transition of Excellence Program is a face-to-face care coordination initiative that safely transitions our members to the community who do not require the restrictions of a nursing facility setting, especially members who are physically and cognitively capable of living in less-restrictive settings. Before, during and after this transition into the community, IlliniCare Health care coordinators work in-person with the member, the nursing facility and the family to ensure that the transition is successful. Since 2016, this program has successfully transitioned 296 IlliniCare Health members.

"These two awards underscore IlliniCare Health's commitment to ensuring our members receive the highest quality care," said Michael Rashid, CEO for IlliniCare Health. "IlliniCare Health's Transition of Excellence Program is but one of many original solutions we deploy to help remove barriers to achieving wellness by our members. To be honored with these awards by leaders in the industry is affirmation that IlliniCare Health is making a positive, transformative impact on the health of people in our communities."

IlliniCare Health provides Medicaid services under the HealthChoice Illinois plan. IlliniCare Health was one of six plans chosen to participate in the Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative in the greater Chicago area, providing coordinated services for those individuals dually-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. IlliniCare Health also offers plans that target low-income individuals who are seeking affordable, quality health coverage on the Illinois Marketplace.

