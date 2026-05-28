Illinois Action Center: Major Cannabis Reform Could Move Forward in Illinois Under HB 5784

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Illinois legislative session nearing its close, House Bill 5784 could bring the most significant consumer-facing cannabis reforms the state has considered since legalization.

Tell your representative to support HB 5784. It takes 30 seconds.

The omnibus cannabis bill includes several practical updates that would modernize Illinois cannabis regulations for adult-use consumers, medical patients, and licensed businesses. Illinois Action Center is encouraging residents to contact their state representatives and support HB 5784 while the bill remains under consideration.

Key provisions of HB 5784 include:

Doubling Possession Limits

HB 5784 would double possession limits for Illinois consumers. Cannabis flower limits would increase from 30 grams to 60 grams, infused products from 500 mg to 1,000 mg, and concentrates from 5 grams to 10 grams. The bill also updates the Minor Cannabis Offense threshold and related expungement provisions to match.

Opening More Dispensaries to Medical Patients

HB 5784 would allow any adult-use dispensary to apply for a medical cannabis dispensing license at no cost. The bill would also remove the designated-dispensary requirement, helping medical patients access cannabis at more locations and receive medical cannabis tax rates where approved.

Authorizing Drive-Through and Curbside Pickup

HB 5784 would lift Illinois' prohibition on drive-through dispensary windows and authorize pickup and drive-through service, including from sidewalks and parking lots. This would improve access for seniors, parents, people with disabilities, medical patients, and consumers who benefit from more convenient shopping options.

Expanding Operating Flexibility

The bill would extend allowable dispensary operating hours from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., with participation optional by location. This would give dispensaries the same type of scheduling flexibility already available to many other regulated retailers.

Giving Craft Growers Room to Grow

HB 5784 would increase the craft grower canopy cap from 5,000 to 14,000 square feet of flowering space by statute, giving smaller cultivators more room to scale.

Illinois Action Center is urging residents to make their voices heard before the end of session.

Springfield writes the rules. Illinois consumers and patients live under them.

Residents can contact their state representative through Illinois Action Center at:

https://illinoisactioncenter.org/cannabisreform/

About Illinois Action Center

Illinois Action Center is a public advocacy platform focused on educating Illinois residents about cannabis policy issues and helping consumers make their voices heard. The organization supports practical, common-sense updates to Illinois cannabis laws that improve access, reduce stigma, and modernize regulations for adult-use consumers, medical patients, and legal cannabis businesses across the state.

SOURCE Illinois Action Center