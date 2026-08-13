Illinois American Water Announces 2026 Firefighter Grant Program

Competitive grants offered to fire departments in communities served by Illinois American Water

BELLEVILLE, Ill., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water announced today that it is accepting applications for its 2026 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this competitive grant program, the company underscores its continued commitment to and appreciation for fire departments and local emergency response units by providing philanthropic grants to these organizations in its service areas.

"The Firefighter Grant Program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to public safety," said Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water. "By providing funding for critical equipment and training, we support the dedicated individuals who protect our communities every day."

Since 2010, Illinois American Water has awarded more than 1,150 grants to fire departments and emergency response units. Fire departments and districts are eligible to receive one grant per year from the company. Grants of up to $1,000 cover costs associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection, and reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks.

Fire departments and local emergency response units within Illinois American Water's service area may submit an online application by Friday, September 18. Applications should include information about the organization seeking support, the proposed project and requested grant amount, the community need that the equipment or training will address, the implementation timeframe, other potential funding sources, and the project budget.

Online applications can be found here.

Please contact [email protected] with any questions regarding this grant program.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water