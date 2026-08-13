Pennsylvania American Water Completes Acquisition of the Sutersville-Sewickley Municipal Sewage Authority Wastewater System

Acquisition delivers lower average rates and long-term infrastructure upgrades

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water today completed its acquisition of the Sutersville-Sewickley Municipal Sewage Authority (SSMSA) wastewater system for $3.25 million. The newly acquired wastewater system serves approximately 500 customer connections in Sutersville Borough and Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County.

"Pennsylvania American Water is pleased to welcome Westmoreland County residents as new wastewater customers," said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner. "We look forward to providing these communities with safe, reliable wastewater service by delivering on our technical expertise and extensive wastewater experience."

As part of the agreement, Pennsylvania American Water plans to invest approximately $700,000 in improvements to the SSMSA system to improve the quality and reliability of service over the next five years of ownership. The company has a long and successful track record of providing solutions for water and wastewater systems facing significant capital investment needs and making the necessary and continued investments to meet current and future regulatory requirements. Learn more at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/infrastructure.

"Three and a half years ago, the Sutersville-Sewickley Municipal Sewage Authority welcomed a new board as the members who had overseen the system for more than 20 years stepped down. After evaluating all available options, the board determined that Pennsylvania American Water was best positioned to operate, maintain and invest in the system for the benefit of our customers," said SSMSA Chairman Bruce Riley. "Both the Borough of Sutersville and Sewickley Township have supported the decision to sell the system to Pennsylvania American Water."

SSMSA's decision in May 2025 to sell its wastewater system to Pennsylvania American Water was made with customers in mind. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the acquisition on March 26, 2026. Prior to the acquisition, SSMSA aligned its rates with the Pennsylvania American Water rates in effect at that time, which results in a lower monthly bill for customers with average household usage. As the PUC regulates the company's rates and service rules, any future changes to rates must be reviewed and approved by the PUC.

Pennsylvania American Water offers several customer assistance programs, including its longstanding H2O Help to Others Program™, which provides income-eligible customers with grants of up to $500 per year, significant discounts on monthly bills, arrearage forgiveness and water-saving devices and education.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water