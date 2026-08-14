Illinois American Water Annual Maintenance Program Includes Flushing Mains, Fire Hydrants and Temporary Water Treatment Change in Metro East

BELLEVILLE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, August 17, Illinois American Water will begin its annual maintenance program in the Metro East water system that includes testing and flushing fire hydrants in addition to a temporary change in water treatment. This annual maintenance work supports continued delivery of water and fire protection to homes and businesses. The maintenance program will continue through the end of September.

WATER MAIN AND FIRE HYDRANT FLUSHING

Flushing the water system and checking hydrants, in support of fire protection, entails sending a rapid flow of water through the water mains. While Illinois American Water crews are testing and flushing the system and fire hydrants, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short period. If discolored water occurs, it is recommended that customers refrain from doing laundry and let their cold water run briefly; the water should clear up on its own.

TEMPORARY WATER TREATMENT CHANGE

In addition to the water main and hydrant flushing, Illinois American Water's water quality team will be switching water treatment to a form of chlorine known as "free chlorine," which does not contain ammonia at the water treatment plants in East St. Louis and Granite City. This stronger disinfectant is typically used by water utilities when flushing water mains and fire hydrants. Chlorine is commonly used in public water systems as a disinfectant and is monitored closely by our water quality professionals. This process occurs annually.

During the temporary water treatment change, customers may experience chlorine taste or odor in their water. There is no reason for concern. This is due to the switch in chlorine types. Institutions with additional water purification filters for special needs, for instance hospitals and dialysis centers, have been contacted about this water treatment change. Anyone with questions about their personal health and health care equipment should reach out to their healthcare provider.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The maintenance program will occur in all direct service communities including Belleville, Brooklyn, Cahokia Heights, Canteen Township, East St. Louis, Fairmont City, Granite City, Madison, Lovejoy, Nameoki Township, National City, Sauget, Shiloh, St. Clair Township, Stookey Township, Swansea, Venice, Washington Park and Livingston. This work will also include sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities including Bond Madison Water Company, Cahokia Heights, Caseyville, Glen Carbon, Metro East Municipal Join Action Water Agency (MEMJAWA – that also provides water to Columbia and Cahokia Heights), Millstadt, Mitchell Public Water District, O'Fallon (that also provides water to Fairview Heights), Pontoon Beach, Pontoon Beach Water District, Scott Air Force Base.

Direct customers are being notified of this work via the company's notification system which includes calls, emails and/or texts to customers based on their preferences. Customers are encouraged to update their contact information to receive updates about water service emergencies and work. Customers can update their information online via MyWater. For additional information, customers are encouraged to visit the 'Alerts' page at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water