Illinois American Water Celebrates Earth Day with a Focus on Sustainable Operations & Water Source Protection

Simple Ways to Make Earth Day Every Day

BELLEVILLE, Ill., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day, Illinois American Water is highlighting its ongoing commitment to protecting local water resources through environmental stewardship, strategic infrastructure investment and community engagement.

Serving approximately 1.3 million people across Illinois, Illinois American Water works year-round to protect water at its source while delivering safe, reliable service to homes and businesses across the state. From investing in renewable energy and environmentally responsible operations to partnering with educators, farmers and community organizations, the company's efforts are focused on helping ensure clean water today and for future generations.

"Protecting water starts long before it reaches the tap," said Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water. "Our employees are committed every day to strengthening infrastructure, safeguarding local waterways and supporting the communities we serve."

As part of its commitment to sustainable operations, Illinois American Water has invested in renewable energy projects that reduce environmental impact. The solar installations located at its Bradley Water Treatment Plant in Champaign and San Koty Water Treatment Plant in Peoria – with a combined total of over 12,000 solar panels – are projected to offset greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing nearly 25,000 cars from the road or conserving more than 13 million gallons of gasoline over 15 years.

In celebration of Earth Day 2026, supporting the theme "Our Power, Our Planet," Illinois American Water employees across the state are also participating in environmental, educational and industry initiatives that reinforce sustainable practices and water source protection.

Earlier this week, company employees in Peoria partnered with the Sun Foundation's Clean Water Celebration to teach middle school students how source water is treated to make potable drinking water. Understanding the journey of water from source to treatment to tap is a complex process that requires many steps to help ensure water safety and quality.

The company's Pontiac Water Treatment Plant recently served as a tour stop for the Farmer-Led Advances in Soil Health "From Tile to Tap" field day. The event highlighted how responsible land management and conservation practices can help protect drinking water sources downstream. Beyond education and outreach Illinois American Water has partnered with farmers to beneficially reuse water treatment residuals and wastewater treatment biosolids rather than sending them to landfills. Since 2016, thousands of tons of these materials have been applied to agricultural fields under strict guidelines designed to protect water quality and support soil health.

These efforts reflect the company's broader commitment to environmental stewardship and watershed protection in the communities it serves.

Illinois American Water encourages customers to take simple steps at home to help conserve water and protect our vital resource, including fixing leaks, turning off the tap while brushing teeth, running full loads of laundry and dishes, and properly disposing of household items like batteries, paint and unused medications. Illinois American Water reminds customers that Saturday, April 25, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Unneeded medications can be safely disposed of at official drop-off locations across the state from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, which prevents improper disposal that can negatively impact waterways. Find local drop-off locations and more information at dea.gov/takebackday.

Losli continued, "Small actions can make a big difference. When utilities, communities and customers work together to protect water resources, we help ensure clean and reliable water for future generations."

For more Earth Day information and resources, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Earth Day website: epa.gov/earthday.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water