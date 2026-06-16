Illinois American Water Encourages Customers Across Illinois to Practice Wise Water Use This Summer

BELLEVILLE, Ill., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across Illinois prepare for warm temperatures this summer, Illinois American Water encourages customers to take simple steps to use water more efficiently and help protect water resources today and for the future while also keeping lawns and gardens healthy.

Illinois American Water encourages customers to practice wise water use habits throughout the summer. From adjusting your watering schedule to fixing household leaks, every drop counts. Here are some helpful tips:

Water plants early in the morning or later in the day and even at night to minimize evaporation. As much as 30 percent of water can be lost by watering during midday.

Adjust mower blade height. Cut grass to 2.5 to 3.5 inches to retain moisture, resist drought, weeds, insects, and disease, and to create a healthier lawn overall.

Check sprinkler heads. Make sure sprinklers are aimed accurately to help ensure water isn't being wasted on pavement or other unwanted areas.

Mulch wisely. A two- to three-inch layer of mulch in garden beds is typically effective in retaining moisture and preventing weeds.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean patios, driveways and sidewalks.

Make use of rainwater by collecting it in rain barrels for use on outdoor plants and gardens. Check local ordinances to ensure compliance.

Track water usage history through MyWater, the company's customer self-service portal which provides up to two years of usage data. Even small leaks can waste thousands of gallons of water each year. Ten percent of homes have leaks that can waste 90 gallons or more per day. MyWater can be used to help spot unusual increases and also contains information about budget billing, customer assistance programs and more. For more tips and resources, visit: Illinois American Water's Wise Water Use page

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water