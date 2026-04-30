Illinois American Water Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

Recipients include 14 nonprofit organizations across Illinois

BELLEVILLE, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Illinois American Water, today announced that 14 organizations were awarded a 2026 Foundation Water and Environment grant, supporting communities served throughout Illinois.

One recipient, The HeartLands Conservancy, is transforming part of the former Metro East golf course into an interactive, educational natural habitat landscape.

"The HeartLands Conservancy is proud to be a 2026 Water and Environment grant recipient and is grateful for the American Water Charitable Foundation's continued partnership," said Mary Vandevord, President & CEO, The HeartLands Conservancy. "With this funding, the Conservancy will continue to advance Phase 4 of our Exploration Garden: A Raindrop's Journey, bringing learning to life while demonstrating nature‑based solutions that improve biodiversity and water quality, strengthen environmental stewardship, and benefit the Village of Swansea and greater region for generations to come."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

"The 2026 Water and Environment grant recipients are a true showcase of the valuable work taking place across our state to engage community members with ways we can work together to protect our watersheds," said Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water and Member of the American Water Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees. "Illinois American Water, together with the American Water Charitable Foundation, remains committed to supporting the communities we serve through initiatives that promote sustainability."

Illinois grantees include:

American Farmland Trust - From Farm to Faucet, Pontiac, IL: To improve surface water quality in the Vermilion Headwaters Watershed.

Brand New Village - Community Rain Gardens, Alton, IL: To create youth-built rain gardens to reduce runoff and teach students and families about watersheds.

F.O.K.C., NFP - Friends of Kickapoo Creek (FOKC) Watershed Study, Peoria, IL: To support future streambank erosion mitigation efforts in Kickapoo Creek, Peoria's primary watershed.

Fort Gondo, Inc - Granite City Art & Design District Rain Garden, Granite City, IL: To create a subterranean rain garden and exhibition space, transforming rainfall into native habitat.

Friends of Tolono Public Library District - Community Garden Water Conservation Project, Tolono, IL: To introduce rain barrels and a drip water system for the new community garden, increasing garden sustainability.

Gateway Region YMCA - Water Safety Education for At-Risk Youth in St. Clair County, East St. Louis, IL: To promote water safety resources to students and their families.

Grand Prairie Friends - Tackling Four Seasons of Invasive Plants Clean Water Series, Urbana, IL: To develop a landowner environmental education program in Embarras Watershed.

Greencastle of Sterling / Embrace Living Communities - Reducing Household Water Usage, Sterling, IL: To promote water conservation with a focus on low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities through the installation of low flow devices.

The HeartLands Conservancy - Exploration Garden A Raindrop's Journey Phase 4, Belleville, IL: To continue transforming Clinton Hills Conservation Park into an interactive, community space designed to engage visitors in understanding watersheds and ecosystems.

Jersey Community Unit School District #100 - Watershed Ambassadors Teaching Through Enviroscape Modeling, Jerseyville, IL: To create curriculum where high school students teach elementary students about environmental science.

Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation - Waterschool Summer Programs 2026, Godfrey, IL: To remove barriers for summer programming by engaging regional youth in hands on water science, stewardship, and river recreation.

Nature at the Confluence, Inc. - Chronolog at the Confluence, South Beloit, IL: To install a community science monitoring station at the Turtle Creek–Rock River confluence.

Peoria Park District Foundation - Illinois River Sweep, Peoria, IL: To conduct an annual community river cleanup, helping to clean and protect the Illinois River shores as well as partner with local schools for Clean Water Solutions workshops.

Urbana Parks Foundation - Meadowbrook Park Stream Restoration, Urbana, IL: To restore McCullough Creek, improving water quality, biodiversity, and overall habitat at Meadowbrook Park.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact across Illinois," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation."

Learn more about Illinois American Water's community impact, here.



About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water