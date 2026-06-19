Social Media #moveover Campaign Reinforces Scott's Law

BELLEVILLE, Ill., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the National Safety Council's National Safety Month ends, Illinois American Water reminds motorists to move over for safety. As part of the #moveover campaign, Illinois American Water employees are being featured on the company's Facebook page. Posts highlight the importance of moving over for law enforcement, emergency, utility work and other vehicles displaying warning lights and reinforce Scott's Law.

Scott's Law, 625 ILCS 5/11-907(c), is a mandatory move over law in the state of Illinois. The law requires all motorists to move over when encountering stopped or disabled vehicles displaying warning lights. Illinois expanded requirements for motorists with hazard lights activated along highways. Scott's Law was named in honor of Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while assisting at a crash on a Chicago Expressway.

When approaching a stationary emergency vehicle that is displaying or flashing warning lights, Illinois motorists must:

Slow down

Drive with caution

Move over to another lane

Reduce speed if changing lanes is unsafe

When entering a highway construction area, Illinois law requires motorists to:

Slow down

Discontinue wireless use

Yield or change lanes away from any authorized vehicles or workers in the area

Craig Watson, a field service representative in Illinois American Water's Peoria service area, participates in the company's #moveover campaign "to remind drivers that small decisions when made behind the wheel can make a big difference." He continued, "We know sometimes our work can cause temporary inconveniences or disrupt traffic. We do everything we can to restore service and return roadways to normal — without ever compromising safety. When motorists slow down and move over, they create a safer environment for workers, drivers and passengers alike. It's an important and simple act of diligence that shows we're all looking out for one another. That kind of responsibility can save lives."

To learn more about Illinois American Water's commitment to safety, please visit illinoisamwater.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water