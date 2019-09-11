Illinois Announces HempStaff as Accredited Trainer for Required Cannabis Dispensary Responsible Vendor Program

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff would like to give a huge thank you to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Professional Regulation and Cannabis Control Section for approving the HempStaff Responsible Vendor Training Class.

HempStaff — the Cannabis and Hemp Industry's leading training and recruiting agency, has a long-standing love and respect for Illinois, as they have been training candidates to enter the Illinois Medical Marijuana program since 2015. HempStaff is excited to continue their support of Illinois' new Adult Use Marijuana program and will be returning to Chicago on Nov. 23, 2019, for their 17th time over the last four years to host their first Illinois Responsible Vendor Training for Dispensary Agents. To date, HempStaff has hosted over 30 classes in Illinois, proudly certifying almost 1,500 of their 8,000 trained nationwide candidates in the Prairie State.

TRAINING IS REQUIRED IN ILLINOIS: Every cannabis dispensary owner, manager, employee and agent involved in the handling or sale of cannabis or cannabis-infused products, that are employed by an adult-use dispensing organization or medical cannabis dispensing organization in Illinois must take a two-hour Responsible Vendor Training Course. Additionally, all agents, including all Principal Officers, must meet the eight-hour training requirement found in Section 15-65(a)(5) of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. The training must be received within 90 days of Sept. 1, 2019, or within 90 days before or after the first day of employment at a dispensary, whichever is later. Training received outside of the 90-day window will not meet the training requirement imposed by Section 15-40(i) of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

HempStaff's first Responsible Vendor Training will be held on November 23 in the Chicago area — at a location TBD. The class fee is $129.00. Previous HempStaff students may take this class to fill the requirement for free their first year, and all students get a $99.00 annual return rate. You can get more information on the HempStaff website: https://www.hempstaff.com/events/illinois-responsible-vendor-training

Training includes the responsible use of cannabis, laws and regulations on driving while under the influence, sale to minor prohibitions, safe storage of cannabis, waste handling, security and surveillance requirements, packaging and labeling requirements and all the other required topics.

HempStaff will also be exhibiting at the 2019 Cannabis Industrial Marketplace Summit & Expo, Sept. 19 and 20, 2019, in Rosemont. HempStaff Business Developers will be on hand to speak with current and future business owners to discuss their employment needs. HempStaff Recruiters will be there to speak with candidates on Thursday and Friday as well. On Saturday, September 21, the training team will be at the Embassy Suites - Rosemont, hosting HempStaff's original Dispensary Agent Training Classes, geared toward those looking for cannabis jobs in the Illinois Cannabis Industry.

You can find HempStaff's complete training schedule, including webinars, at https://dispensarytraining.com/.

For all media inquiries, contact info@hempstaff.com

