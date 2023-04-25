Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to deliver Northeastern Illinois University Commencement Address

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will be Northeastern Illinois University's May 2023 Commencement speaker. Raoul was born in Chicago to Haitian immigrants. Throughout his career, he has fought to uphold the civil rights of all individuals by defending access to quality healthcare and reproductive health services for all, protecting our natural resources, fighting for just immigration policies, and curbing gun violence. He was sworn in as Illinois' 42nd Attorney General in 2019 and took the oath to serve a second term on Jan. 9, 2023. Raoul is a graduate of DePaul University and earned his law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

WHEN: Friday, May 12, 2023, 4 p.m. WHERE: Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave. in Chicago. RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP by noon on Friday, May 5th, if you plan to attend or send a camera.

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

