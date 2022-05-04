Calling all corgi-lovers!

Rhett the Kind Little Corgi is wiggling his way into hearts. The book debuted on Amazon as a Top 5 New Release in Dog Breed Books with extended distribution to follow.

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhett: The Kind Little Corgi is based upon the real-life Corgi of husband-and-wife author team Janet Sutherland-Madden and Kevin Madden. Rhett is loved by everyone he meets, and the book follows his incredibly cute exploits.

Illinois Authors Pen Family-Friendly Book About Real-Life Corgi Dog

When the authors say they couldn't get by without Rhett, they aren't kidding. He has proven himself to be very helpful, by looking out for the safety of his corgi-mom, Janet, who suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. She has now fully recovered and turned her experience into a career, by lobbying and fundraising for the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

Janet and Kevin are devoted to animals and are putting their money where their heart is by donating a portion of the proceeds of this book to PAWS Chicago, the city's largest No Kill humane organization, focused on implementing solutions to end the killing of homeless dogs and cats. To find out more about this great organization, go to Pawschicago.org.

Janet is a former Chicago radio and TV news reporter. Her previous books include Nose Over Toes (Eckhartz Press, 2019) and Andrew J.: The Corgi Who Rescued Me (LuLu, 2016).

Kevin is making his literary debut with Rhett: The Kind Little Corgi, after a 30-year career in nursing.

