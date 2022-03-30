Illinois Based Insurance Agency Insurance King® Enforces Trademark

ROCKFORD, Ill., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance King has been actively enforcing the trademarks registration numbers 4628341 and 4628343 for several years.

"It all started with a person that walked into our office and told us to stop calling them and they wished they never went on our website!" says president Dan Block. "I was in the office and overheard a customer extremely upset so I investigated her claims. It seemed odd that my agents would call her 30 times a day as she claimed. I asked her what website she went on and she said she googled insurance king and now her phone wouldn't stop ringing for quotes. I then asked her name and went into our website data and our quoting engine and could not find any of her information. So, I then searched Insurance King on Google, and was shocked that I found multiple websites advertising above our organic listing using the words Insurance King on the ads."

After this incident, Insurance King has made it a common practice to actively monitor the trademark on all search engines. If we find a violation, we then capture a screenshot and send it to our legal team. After a review, they will send a cease-and-desist letter if needed. Most of these companies have stopped with a cease-and-desist letter. So far, we have only found one company using a cartoon lion similar to ours with the term King of Insurance. This, however, was resolved through litigation.

Most letters were sent because of the keyword Insurance King or a variation of the keywords being used in ads on search engines. Insurance King will file a lawsuit in federal court if the cease-and-desist letters do not stop the activity.

"We are seeing an increase in website traffic since we have been enforcing our trademark." Said Dan Block president.

Insurance King founded in 2001 is headquartered in Rockford, IL offering affordable Auto, Motorcycle, Renters, and SR-22 currently in CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MO, MS, OH, TN, TX, and WI. Insurance King is a sponsor of NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki. www.insuranceking.com

