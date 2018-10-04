Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Announces Crystal Lake Location

To schedule an appointment at the Crystal Lake location, please call the Physician clinic at (847) 381-0388, Rehab clinic at (815) 526-5980, or visit ibji.com.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S. More than 100 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and surgeons treat children and adults, with expertise in every orthopedic specialty. IBJI offers patients collaborative, integrated care including advanced MRI and bone density diagnostics, sports training and medicine, rheumatology, podiatry, pain management, wellness, rehabilitation, and surgical and non-surgical treatments and therapies. IBJI has more than 20 locations throughout Chicago and the north suburbs. IBJI's OrthoAccess walk-in clinics offer same day immediate orthopedic care. IBJI was founded in 1990 and incorporates decades of experience from highly-skilled and respected provider teams. For more information please visit www.IBJI.com .

