Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Announces Crystal Lake Location

Jan 14, 2019, 12:50 ET

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S., announced today the opening of the Crystal Lake Physician and Rehab Clinic. The physician offices and rehab clinic are located at 815 Cog Circle, Suite 1, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. This is IBJI's 25th location opening.

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute's New Crystal Lake Physician Office and Physical Therapy Clinic

Crystal Lake Services include:


Ankle Reconstruction

Pediatric Orthopedics

Elbow

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Foot and Ankle

Podiatry

Hand

Shoulder

Hip

Spine and Back

Knee

Sports Medicine

Neck and Cervical Spine

Worker Compensation

Pain Management

Wrist

To schedule an appointment at the Crystal Lake location, please call the Physician clinic at (847) 381-0388, Rehab clinic at (815) 526-5980, or visit ibji.com.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S. More than 100 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and surgeons treat children and adults, with expertise in every orthopedic specialty. IBJI offers patients collaborative, integrated care including advanced MRI and bone density diagnostics, sports training and medicine, rheumatology, podiatry, pain management, wellness, rehabilitation, and surgical and non-surgical treatments and therapies. IBJI has more than 20 locations throughout Chicago and the north suburbs. IBJI's OrthoAccess walk-in clinics offer same day immediate orthopedic care. IBJI was founded in 1990 and incorporates decades of experience from highly-skilled and respected provider teams. For more information please visit www.IBJI.com.

Jan 14, 2019, 12:50 ET