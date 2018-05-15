Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Becomes Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Chicago Bandits

As a part of this year-long commitment, IBJI's Marc Breslow, MD, will function as the team physician, providing care during games and practices throughout the season. Dr. Breslow is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty certification in sports medicine. He treats athletes of all ages and works with several local youth and professional teams throughout the Chicagoland area.

"Because of our sports medicine partnership with the Bandits, players will be able to take advantage of IBJI's world-class athletic training and wellness programs both on and off the field. The Bandits are a solid team and our goal is to provide the care that will help players stay in the game longer and prevent injury," said IBJI Chief Operating Officer Andre Blom. "Additionally, this is yet another opportunity for our doctors to demonstrate IBJI's support of the community and commitment to helping athletes -- professional and amateur – achieve their full potential."

"Keeping our players healthy is a top priority," said Toni Calmeyn, Bandits General Manger "With the best physical therapists, doctors and wellness programs available to us, our partnership with Illinois Bone & Joint Institute will help our players win by staying healthy."

This partnership with the Bandits marks IBJI's third partnership with a professional women's sports team in Chicago, others include the Chicago Red Stars and the Chicago Sky.

ABOUT ILLINOIS BONE & JOINT INSTITUTE

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S. Their more than 100 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and surgeons, with expertise in every orthopedic specialty, provide care to children and adults, alike. IBJI offers patients collaborative, integrated care including advanced MRI, CT and bone density diagnostics, sports training, sport medicine, sports neurology, rheumatology, podiatry, pain management, rehabilitation and surgical and non-surgical treatments and therapies. IBJI has locations throughout Chicago and the north/northwest suburbs. Additionally, IBJI's OrthoAccess® walk-in clinics offer same-day immediate orthopedic care. IBJI was founded in 1990 and incorporates decades of experience from highly skilled and respected provider teams. For more information, please visit ibji.com.

